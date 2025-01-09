Steam special from Carnforth will mark railway’s 200th anniversary

The Railway 200 Special. Image by Bob Green

2025 is the 200th anniversary of the modern railway and The Railway Touring Company has announced two steam specials to celebrate this major milestone.

200 years ago, on September 27 1825, George Stephenson’s steam-powered Locomotion No. 1 travelled 26 miles between Shildon, Darlington and Stockton carrying hundreds of passengers to a great fanfare and setting in motion a train of events that transformed how the world travelled, traded and communicated.

To mark the date, on Saturday September 27 2025, a special train, the ‘Railway 200 Special’, will retrace part of that original route.

Departing from Carnforth, Skipton, Keighley, Leeds and York, where the train will be joined by an historic steam loco, the ‘Railway 200 Special’ will combine the excitement of travelling by steam with the opportunity to pay tribute to early pioneers of rail.

Running again on Saturday October 4, the ‘Railway 200 Special’ will give people from London Kings Cross, Potters Bar, Stevenage, Peterborough and York the chance to share in the 200th celebrations.

The Railway Touring Company’s two rail day trips will compliment a year-long series of ‘Railway 200’ activities and events across the UK, exploring how rail shaped Britain and the world. ‘Railway 200’ will also look to the future, encouraging more people to take the train and inviting the next generation of pioneering talent to join the railway.

Railway 200 is partner-led, supported by the rail industry, the Government, Transport Scotland, Transport for Wales, the Northern Ireland Executive, rail and business bodies, civic and community groups and a wide range of other partners, including Visit Britain and the Museums Association.

“The Railway Touring Company is proud to be supporting ‘Railway 200’ in this celebration of the history and future of rail,” said Kelly Osborne, The Railway Touring Company’s MD.

“For over 27 years we have been organising mainline steam journeys in tribute to Britain’s railway heritage and giving new generations the chance to experience steam travel, so it is great to be part of this milestone year and to see all the great events planned.”

In addition to the two ‘Railway 200 Specials’, The Railway Touring Company has more than 80 mainline steam day tours planned for 2025 departing from stations around the country.

More details are available at www.railwaytouring.net

For more information about ‘Railway 200’ events visit www.railway200.co.uk