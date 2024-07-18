Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

But there was one thing missing from the Mayia Exclusive Resort and Spa on the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes...

I’ve never been one to spend my holiday lounging around the pool or in the same spot on the beach for two weeks. A few days, yes, but then I get bored and can’t resist the urge to explore.

So, I’ve never really seen the appeal of an all-inclusive holiday. What’s the point of being cocooned away from the very place you have spent time and money jetting off to? But I’ve found a destination that has beguiled me.

There are, however, a few caveats. If you are going to do it, do it properly. No cheap dupe brands, plenty of eating options and surround yourself with the kind of luxury it’s tough to tear yourself away from.

The temptress that won me over was the Mayia Exclusive Resort and Spa on the beautiful Greek island of Rhodes. One of Jet2’s Luxury holiday destinations, the expansive hotel promised to deliver a ‘stylish, sophisticated and pampered’ escape. From the moment I walked into the vast marbled reception area, with stunning views out over the resort and coastline, it seemed the claims were not outlandish.

Reception at the Mayia Exclusive Resort and Spa. Image: Jet2

Located on the Aegean coast, just outside the village of Kiotari, it's a 1hr transfer from Rhodes International Airport. During the journey, my driver assured me that ‘Mayia was one of the best hotels on Rhodes’. If there is better, I certainly need to try it.

There are a variety of rooms and apartments available at Mayia, for a range of budgets, including swim up bungalows with garden views and luxury suites. Mine was a beautiful, but modest, double room on the ground floor, with a veranda that caught the morning sun and offered shade in the sweltering heat of the afternoon.

However, this being Mayia, there was an extra little gem. The room had an infinity pool that lapped right up to the edge of the veranda and was exclusive to my room and four others. A quick change and I was in. Listening to the tinkle of glasses and lively chatter from the nearby Champagne bar while swimming solo in the Greek sun and gazing out at the sea… I was already being seduced.

The infinity pool outside my room at Mayia Exclusive Resort and Spa. Image: Dominic Raynor

Mayia is a place of choices. There are a number of places to settle down for a drink: a casual poolside bar; a main bar with sea views and a luxurious champagne bar. The resort is premium all-inclusive too, which means all the products are branded. There are no cheap replacements. Everything oozes style.

That goes for the food options too. There are a trio of à la carte restaurants competing for your palate, including Greek, Italian (there is a big Italian influence on Rhodes) and pan-Asian. Guests need to book in these three eateries, but there is also a main restaurant that operates a buffet of fresh and seasonal foods, a snack bar by the pool and a patisserie that serves made-to-order crepes.

Octopus at the Greek restaurant at Mayia Exclusive Resort and Spa. Image: Dominic Raynor

With two main pools, a private walkway down through the hotel grounds to a 1km stretch of beach (where there is another bar and snack bar), yoga classes, a Turkish bath, tennis court, sauna, spa with treatments, evening entertainment, an on-site nightclub and plenty more besides you won’t lack for choice.

The hotel was at 95% occupancy during my stay, but the sprawling resort still felt very spacious. There was no crowding around the pool areas, spa treatments could easily be booked and in the vast breakfast hall (with the now trademark view) there was plenty of room for all.

There is, however, one thing missing: children. Mayia is an adults (over 16) only resort and, for me, that’s a big thumbs up. I love kids, especially my own, but this is a place for relaxation, pampering and luxury. And that’s so much easier without the little ones running around.

A private walkway down through the hotel grounds leads to a 1km stretch of beach. Image: Dominic Raynor

Given the variety Mayia has to offer, there can be little reason to leave. After all, that’s what the whole place is designed for. It’s almost like a luxury cruise ship. And this is where we come to another of my all-inclusive caveats.

Treat your stay like it is a cruise. Be sure to put into port every once in a while to explore the exotic lands beyond the confines of your resort. There are so many beautiful places to visit on Rhodes. The occasional trip into the hustle and bustle of the island will help you appreciate the tranquillity of Mayia all the more.

A short, 20 minute drive up the coast lies the picture-postcard town of Lindos, with its ancient hill-top acropolis and sparkling blue waters. If you were to close your eyes and think of a Greek village, the whitewashed buildings of Lindos, trailed with purple Bougainvillaea is what your mind would likely conjure.

The whitewashed buildings of Lindos, trailed with purple Bougainvillaea. Image: Dominic Raynor

After a climb up to the 3,500-year-old acropolis and a wander through the narrow warren of streets and shops of the village, which is built around the historic captain’s houses that look out to sea, it’s time to head for the tranquillity St Paul’s Bay for food and relaxation.

If you are lucky enough to get a table, Tambakio is the place to go. It is a classic Greek beach taverna elevated to a new level with laid-back music and beautifully cooked local classics with a twist. Imagine paddling through the lapping water of St Paul’s Bay to sit on a deck looking out over the sea and beach while feasting on some of the best food you have ever tasted.

The view from Tambakio, St Paul's Bay, Lindos. Image: Dominic Raynor

In the evening, the town is alive with bars and restaurants and there is a strange affiliation with late-night crepes. La Presidenta is one of the newest bar in Lindos and serves fantastic cocktails, specialising in rum-based drinks.

With Lindos ticked off, and a few more days of luxury at Maiya to recover, it’s time to schedule a trip to Rhodes Old Town. Once claimed by the Byzantine Empire, occupied by the Knights of St. John during the Crusades, captured by the Ottomans and held by the Italians as recently as 1943, the ancient walls now enclose a plethora of restaurants, stalls and historical wonders.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to the Palace of the Grand Master, a medieval castle that was a citadel of the Knights Hospitaller and was refurbished during the pre-war Italian occupation with sculptures and artworks. Visitors can meander through the rooms for an €8 entrance fee.

The Palace of the Grand Master, Rhodes. Image: Dominic Raynor

The cobbled Streets of the Knights, Orfeos and Socratous Streets, are well worth a visit for a historical fix and to grab some souvenirs. Then, head over to Dorieos Square for a drink and snack under the sprawling shade of the huge ficus trees, which covers all the outside terraces.

The feeling of the Old Town transformers at night as the bars and restaurants switch into evening mode and lights illuminate the cobble streets. Start at Evreon Martyron Square and go and explore the evening, late night shops, fantastic restaurants and shisha bars.

Dorieos Square, under the sprawling shade of the huge ficus trees. Image: Dominic Raynor

There are a host of other places to explore on Rhodes if you get the bug, which you can read more about here. The holiday season on the island extends until the end of November and temperatures begin to drop from an average of 30°C in July and August to 27°C in September and 24°C in October.

Getting to Rhodes…

Jet2 fly routes to Rhodes from numerous airports across the UK (Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, Liverpool, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle) but I chose to fly from Liverpool John Lennon Airport as I always find it far more relaxing than battling through nearby Manchester Airport.

Sample package for Mayia Exclusive Resort And Spa

Jet2holidays – Greece, Rhodes, Kiotari, 5 star Mayia Exclusive Resort And Spa, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 23rd September 2024.

Price: £2159 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Other sample packages for Rhodes

Jet2holidays - Greece, Rhodes, Faliraki, 3+ star Venezia Resort Hotel, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Liverpool John Lennon on 23rd September 2024.

Price: £919 per person based on 2 adults and 1 child (aged 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.