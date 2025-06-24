Blackpool has been named one of the top UK destinations for food lovers, according to a new report from Sykes Holiday Cottages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town placed fifth in the ranking of top foodie towns Brits most want to visit, followed by Bournemouth in Dorset, Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, and Whitley Bay in Tyne and Wear.

It’s no wonder Brits want a taste of Blackpool, with its traditional fish and chip shops and acclaimed spots like The Bank Bar & Grill. Its dynamic mix of seafront eateries make it a seaside staycation haven for food lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This analysis was commissioned by the holiday home agency as part of its annual Staycation Index report looking at popular UK locations and staycation trends.

Blackpool named among top UK destinations for foodies

The ranking of the UK’s top foodie towns is based on the number of restaurants in each area (ONS), TripAdvisor data on the quality and concentration of eateries, plus consumer research of 2,000 adults.1

Sykes also found that more than a third of Brits now choose their UK holiday destination based on food, proving it’s big on the staycation agenda.

In a poll of 2,000 UK adults commissioned for the report, one in five admitted that the meals they eat on holiday significantly affect how much they enjoy the overall trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those seeking out food-led breaks, trying a local delicacy (33%) was the most common motivation, followed by visiting a specific restaurant (32%) and purchasing regional ingredients (29%).

And dining experiences aren’t just shaping where people go, they’re also encouraging them to return. The report found that one in 10 travellers have rebooked a destination just to revisit a favourite restaurant, while many are willing to travel up to 70 miles for a specific culinary experience.

When it comes to dining out during a staycation, traditional British pubs remain the top choice for travellers (58%), followed by independent local restaurants (52%) and fish and chip shops (51%). Tearooms also remain a firm favourite (50%), while many holidaymakers enjoy browsing farm shops and markets (29%) or grabbing a bite from street vendors (24%).

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “Food is an essential part of the staycation experience, whether that’s indulging in fresh seafood at the coast, browsing local farmers’ markets, or seeking out a pub lunch. People are increasingly planning their holidays with their palates in mind – and that’s great for local businesses in Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re seeing more and more holidaymakers prioritise local experiences over abroad escapes, and with so many flavour-packed places to visit in this country, it’s no surprise that foodie travel is on the rise.”

The Staycation Index also notes that almost two-thirds (63%) of Brits plan to take a UK-based holiday this year, rising to 71% among Gen Z – suggesting the younger generation is leading the charge when it comes to staycations.

On average, Brits are expected to take three domestic breaks in 2025, each lasting around six days. Holiday spending is on the rise too, with travellers expecting to spend £1,292 on their main UK break – up from £1,070 in 2024.

The holiday letting agency has also seen a 9% increase in summer bookings year-on-year, signalling sustained appetite for UK-based breaks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To view the full Staycation Index report, visit: www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-staycation-index-2025/

Top 10 foodie towns Brits most want to visit in 2025:

Ranking Destination 1 St Ives, Cornwall 2 Padstow, Cornwall 3 Falmouth, Cornwall 4 Brixham, Devon 5 Blackpool, Lancashire 6 Bournemouth, Dorset 7 Great Yarmouth, Norfolk 8 Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear 9 Lyme Regis, Dorset 10 Weymouth, Dorset