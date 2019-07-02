Winning draw sees reigning champions Carnforth go back to top of the division

Reigning champions Carnforth went back to the top of the Westmorland Cricket League Division One with a winning draw against fellow title contenders Arnside on Sunday.

Batting first, their formidable opening pair, Ryan Nelson (74) and Chris Parry (87) added 168 for the first wicket.

But when they were parted wickets fell regularly with Chris Howsley taking 6-52 as the innings closed on 227-9.

Nobby Lee (32) and Adam Richardson (79) started well and at 139-3 Arnside had a chance of victory leading Carnforth to deploy all their fielders on the boundaries.

But long economical spells from Tom Parkinson and Alex Benson, who both took three wickets, kept up the pressure and meant that Arnside were left hanging on for the draw at 178-8.

Unusually, it was a two league game weekend in Division One and on Saturday, Carnforth had disposed of Sedgwick with ease.

Making 220-6 declared with Nelson scoring 87 and Parry 42, Sedgwick could only make 93 with Parkinson taking 4-31.

It was a good week for the in-form Milnthorpe who have cast aside last year’s struggles against relegation to put together a winning run that sees them in third place and makes their local derby against second placed Arnside a match to relish.

On Saturday they beat Shireshead by five wickets.

At 79-1 Shireshead were in a strong position, but James Parkinson (6-52) and Darren Wills (3-38) intervened to bowl the home side out for 131.

Dave Jack (4-70) reduced Milnthorpe to 19-2, but Shane Dixon (41) and Phil Bovis (51 not out) balanced out defence and aggression, with a little luck, to take their side home.

It was similar on Sunday at home to Westgate.

The visitors were reliant on the partnership of young batsmen, Sam Frith (60) and Chris Carter (35) for their 153-9, with Parkinson taking 5-71.

And unbeaten 57 from skipper Steve Bowman and 36 not out from Scott Singleton delivered a six-wicket win.

The other side who enjoyed a two win weekend was Burneside who moved clear of the relegation places.

On Saturday they beat Holme by five wickets with Darren Nightingale and Paul Wilson strangling the innings with their left arm spin.

Left 102 to win, they achieved their target with five wickets down, with Nightingale and Ben Leacock in the runs.

On Sunday, they beat Sedgwick by 10 runs in a high scoring game at Sedgwick Park.

Nightingale (79) and Leacock (45) enabled the visitors to post 216, Chris Norman taking 4-28.

A counter attacking 100 from Carl Bevan was the main reason why Sedgwick were in the game at 181-6.

He finally fell to Chris Dixon who took 8-67 from a marathon 19-over spell in his first match having spent the first half of the season on paternity leave.

On Sunday, Silverdale beat Holme by three wickets thanks to Jonny Mason taking 6-30.

The win lifts them out of the bottom two albeit by a single point. On Saturday, Mason’s eight not out from 45 balls had enabled Silverdale (120-9) to eke out a point against Arnside (173).

The other Division One century of the weekend was at Shireshead where the home team declared on 247-6 with Tom Jacques striking 102 from 75 balls with 84 runs coming in boundaries.

Joe Oliver made 50 not out, but Heysham (151-9) managed to survive 50 overs for a draw with Sam McClements top scoring with 58 and Jacques the pick of the bowlers with 4-27.

Zak Buchanan (5-30) dismissed Warton for 64 on Saturday and Westgate achieved an eight-wicket win with ease, but on Sunday Warton (159) beat Trimpell (62) despite 5-92 for Michael Bland.

Gareth Finney achieved the remarkable figures of 6-3 from 6.4 overs as his off spin wreaked havoc at the Hyning.

Trimpell had closer to an upset against Heysham on Saturday.

Chasing 185 to win, James Lambert’s 40 and good late order resistance got them within 22 runs.

Jack Rawlings’ 6-49 was crucial for Heysham as was 67 not out by Liam Parkinson making a welcome return to form.

Bare (165-7) remain at the top of Division Two after a winning draw against Cartmel (146-8).

Frank Smith with 35 and 3-14 enjoyed his first match back at Bare after two seasons with Sedgwick.

Coniston (167-9) lost an entertaining game with Carnforth 2nds (173-7), whilst in a tense game at Lunesdale Park, Kirkby Lonsdale (Malcolm Taylor 4-14) managed to defend 107 against Shireshead who finished 106-8, one run short.

In the final game in Division Two, Penrith made 149 mainly thanks to Sulosan Thiru (61) with Ben Stafford (4-29) and Josh Shorrock (3-33).

Neil McDonnell (49) and Adam Wilson (60 not out) enabled Netherfield 3rds to achieve a six wicket victory without alarms.

Arnside 2nd XI and Silverdale 2nd XI played out a double Nelson tie with both sides making 111.

Fifties from Andy Williams (51) and Chris Holland (64) enabled Bolton-le-Sands to post 241-6 against Leven Valley who comfortably achieved a draw with 51 not out from Freddie Burrow and 45 not out from Oswald Knight.

Galgate made 268-8 with the prolific David Morgan making 130 receiving good support from Lee Moorhouse (79).

Veterans Trevor Metcalfe (33) and Mike Halhead (41 not out) dug in to gain a draw for Holme 2nds who finished on 144-9.

A youthful Carnforth 3rd XI had no answer to Sedgwick 2nd XI bowlers with Dan Lawson (4-4) and Matthew Wright (4-17) bowling them out for 29 before the runs were knocked off without loss.

Lewis Rands-Trevor took 6-14 as Windermere bowled Netherfield 4th XI out for 72, to set up a five-wicket win.

Former-Emmerdale actor Tom Brown (40 not out) who played Carl King in the soap, top scored for Ingleton in their 191-9 against Morecambe 3rd XI for whom Connor Marsh took 4-35.

Morecambe made 137-8 in reply.

In Division Four Kendal 3rd XI beat Coniston 2nd XI by 83 runs, Paul Fearnyough making 72 not out before Megan Berry (4-12) completed the win for Kendal.

Sedbergh School (97) beat Kirkby Lonsdale 2nd XI (68) in a low scoring game.

Ambleside (Adam Wood 5-19) bowled Burneside 2nd XI out for 50 going on to win by eight wickets.

Alan Regan carried his bat for 19 not out as Milnthorpe 2nd XI beat Bare 2nd XI by eight wickets, Adam Smith making 41 not out.