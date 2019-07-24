Walling’s all-round show gives Garstang CC victory at Blackpool CC

Garstang remained within five points of Northern Premier Cricket League leaders Leyland after getting the better of defending champions Blackpool on Saturday.

Mark Walling’s players clinched a 26-run victory at Stanley Park, taking a maximum of 15 points in the process.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat first, Garstang compiled 173-6 from their 50-over allocation.

It was largely built around a half-century from opener Michael Walling (50) before he was LBW to Josh Boyne, who also picked up the wicket of Dan Curwen (0) on his way to 2-40 from 17 overs.

Matthew Siddall was the other Blackpool bowler among the wickets, returning figures of 3-76.

He trapped Michael Wellings (17), Punit Bisht (26) and Mark Walling (28) before Matt Crowther was run out for 26 with Ian Walling 10 not out at the close.

However, Garstang’s bowlers set to work and took two quick wickets in the Blackpool reply.

Gregory Bishop (1-29) dismissed Sam Dutton (1) and Ian Walling (1-46) sent back Ciaran Johnson (3).

Dutton’s fellow opener, Tomas King, was run out for 21 as Blackpool’s hopes of victory rested on James Price.

He was far and away their top scorer, making 75 before he was caught by Ian Walling off Travis Pieters.

As for his team-mates, they couldn’t get away from the Garstang attack with Bisht (2-20) dismissing Boyne (10) and Craig Brown (1), while Pieters (2-38) picked up another wicket with the exit of Andy Furniss (7).

Matt Grindley offered some resistance with 22 but he was one of three late wickets for Michael Walling.

Having bowled Siddall (0), he wrapped up victory by having Jamie Thomson (0) caught and bowled off the first ball of the 47th over to end with 3-10 and Blackpool all out for 147.