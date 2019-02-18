Tyson Fury's rematch with Deontay Wilder in doubt after 'Gypsy King' signs major US deal with Top Rank and ESPN

Tyson Fury has signed a major deal with American broadcaster ESPN which casts doubt over his expected rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The multi-year, multi-fight agreement will see the former world heavyweight champion’s future fights broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN in the US, while he will be promoted by Top Rank’s Bob Arum alongside Frank Warren.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder battled to a draw in December, most observers believing the Morecambe man had done enough to win

The deal means an expected rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Wilder, against whom Morecambe’s Fury claimed a controversial draw in Los Angeles in December, now looks less likely given the American has been fighting on Showtime.

Anthony Joshua, holder of the IBF, WBO and WBA belts is also with a different broadcaster, Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, further clouding the heavyweight picture as the clamour grows for the trio to fight each other to determine who is the undisputed No.1 in the division.

Warren believes the new deal heralds “something special” for Fury.

“By partnering up with ESPN and Top Rank in America, we’re giving Tyson the opportunity to perform on the biggest and most powerful platforms on both sides of the Atlantic and become a truly global star,” he said.

“It gives him a chance to become the guy you want to fight now.

“We have the biggest platform for him to be on, that means he is in a tremendous position.”

Arum added: “He is a generational heavyweight talent at the peak of his powers.”

Fury claimed a rematch with Wilder, which had appeared set for May, was “more makeable now” despite reservations from some observers.

Warren said: “Tyson wants it, we all want it, and now we’ve got to make it happen.

“It’s up to us now to sit down and get it over the line.”

An announcement on Fury’s next fight is expected to be made in due course.