Training with Tyson Fury, meeting Floyd Mayweather and working with Freddie Roach: Isaac Lowe living American dream ahead of undercard spot

Isaac Lowe says his stint training in California ahead of his spot on the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury undercard has been the experience of a lifetime.

Morecambe’s former Commonwealth featherweight champion has been working with Fury and their trainer Ben Davison ahead of a huge night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The team spent their first four weeks training at altitude in Big Bear before moving to LA and training at the Wild Card Gym with legendary cornerman Freddie Roach.

Lowe’s stint across the pond has also seen him rub shoulders with other major names in the sport including Floyd Mayweather Jnr, who the Westgate Warrior met at a basketball game.

“We’ve had a great training camp and it’s been an amazing experience,” said the 24-year-old, who faces Argentinian Lucas Rafael Baez on December 1.

“It’s been something out of my wildest dreams.

Lowe with Floyd Mayweather

“As a little kid from Morecambe, I never thought I’d be over here in Hollywood training with a hall of fame trainer.

“It’s a long way from the small hall shows I started on.

“But I’ve put a lot of hard work in and been away from family, who I’m desperate to see.

“I can’t wait until Saturday night when I can get the job done.”

The Westgate Warrior has been working with legendary trainer Freddie Roach

Big Bear is the home of middleweight king Gennady Golovkin with the set-up some 7,000ft above sea level.

“Even walking down the street you’re struggling for breath,” said Lowe.

“The altitude is like nothing I’ve ever experienced.

“It was good for our base fitness and to get the sharpness that we needed but when we were doing sparring it was hard.

“We didn’t want to stay up there too long and maybe put doubts in our minds.

“We knew we were fit but struggling to breath during hard spars, we didn’t want that running up to fight week.

“We decided for the last four weeks to break the camp up and make it more exciting and come back down to sea level.”

There Team Fury were welcomed with open arms by Roach who has worked with some greats of the sport including Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, Julio César Chávez Jr and Amir Khan.

Roach will join Ricky Hatton, who gym they use in England, and Davison in both Lowe and Fury’s corners on fight night.

“Freddie will do anything for you,” Lowe said.

“He’s made us more than welcome. He’s let us use the gym when we want, has sorted anything we’ve needed and he’s been there right throughout.

“He’s helped with the training, done pads with us, all of it.

“I can’t say enough how much of a gentleman he has been. It’s been an honour to be in the gym with him.

“He’s taken me on the pads, wrapped my hands just like any other trainer and he’s given me plenty of advice.”

Meeting Mayweather has been part of a whirlwind few weeks for the former Lancaster Boxing Academy youngster.

“I’ve seen a different side of life,” Lowe said.

“As much as it’s been a hard training camp I’ve had the chance to just take things in.

“It’s something that will stick with me for the rest of my life.

“But after all this I still prefer sunny old Morecambe. I wouldn’t swap it.”