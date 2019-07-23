Top two still tied at top of table as Carnforth and Westgate both win

Westgate and Carnforth remain tied at the top of Division One of the Westmorland Cricket League.

Westgate scored 143 all out against Arnside, with David Birch (6-19) precipitating a spectacular collapse.

For Westgate, as in recent weeks, they were reliant on the experienced pairing of Gary Tattersall (53) and Andy Hill (49 not out) to make a serviceable score on a difficult pitch, Hill suffering a black eye for the cause.

Sam Conroy (4-33) captured the crucial wickets of Nobby Lee and Adam Richardson to leave Arnside 0-2 at the end of the first over of the reply.

Lee Illingworth (49) and Jim Crawford (25) brought Arnside back into the game but both fell to Zak Buchanan (3-16) and the later order had no answer to Buchanan and Conroy.

At 52-1, Shireshead were in a good position at home to Carnforth, but the dismissal of Tom Jacques (32) saw nine wickets fall for 23 runs as Shireshead were all out for 74.

Carnforth’s title last year was built on the runs of Chris Parry and Ryan Nelson, both who returned to the club in 2018.

But time may well go on to show that it was the recruitment of Tom Parkinson and Jack Thompson in 2017 that was more important for Carnforth’s long -term future.

Here the two young seam bowlers made maximum use of the bounce in the pitch, Parkinson taking 7-36 to reach 35 league wickets for the season and Thompson chipping in with 2-8.

Dave Jack (4-37) created some worries for Carnforth, but Nelson’s 40 not out saw Carnforth home by five wickets.

Milnthorpe are on the heels of the leaders, beating Silverdale by eight wickets.

Silverdale’s problem this season has been their batting and they will be encouraged that captain, James Greenall, made a powerful 71, but he fell to Andy Cormack (4-10) as the innings subsided to 116 all out.

Steve Bowman (40 not out) and Phil Bovis (68 not out) added a century partnership to secure a nine wickets win.

Trimpell are out of the relegation places with a comfortable seven-wicket win against fellow strugglers, Holme.

Simon Shipperd (36), Alex Yates (17) and Marty Wright (16 not out) facilitated a recovery after Michael Bland (6-53) had reduced them to 58-6.

Since their promotion last season, Trimpell have been hampered by injuries to key players including Bland and his return to fitness and form cannot but help their second half of the season.

Trimpell took only 21.4 overs to reach their target with Liam Davies (44 not out) and Malakaye Brooks (33 not out) top scoring.

Gareth Price (31), Ali Matthews (23) and Steve Beck (36) put Warton in a strong position at 97-1 against Burneside.

Spinners Mark Ward (6-21) and Paul Wilson (3-20) then presided as the last nine wickets fell for 20.

Simon Huck made 39 not out as Burneside won by five wickets.

Heysham and Sedgwick shared more than 500 runs at Carr Lane.

Andy Hill (65), Aiden Yates with a maiden first division fifty (52 not out), Ashton Ward (43) Andy Powers (33) and Jamie Antcliffe (28) were all in the runs as Heysham compiled 271-6.

Aaron Lomas (61) who has been among the top national players in the ECB initiative Last Man Stands made his highest score for his new club and with fellow opener, Chris Miller (65) also in the runs, Sedgwick were in with a chance.

Three wickets apiece from Sam McClements and Powers pegged them back, despite the efforts of Chris Evans (39) and George Willacy(34 not out) the game ended in a draw with Sedgwick on 234-8.

A maiden hundred for Lee Hodkinson was the highlight as Carnforth 2nds improved their position at the top of Division Two.

Hodkinson hit 136 including 17 fours and six sixes as Carnforth made 277-4 declared versus Westgate 2nds with Wayne Tomlinson contributing 60.

Steven Creed (55) and Sam Hayward (58 not out) who is one of the most promising junior players in the area enabled Westgate to score 195.

Stan Rich took 5-54 and Sam Lister 4-46 as Carnforth won by 82 runs.

Andrew Butler (44) and Frank Smith (33) created a platform for Bare at Kirkby Lonsdale where three figures has usually been enough to win this season.

Bare’s 141-6 was easily chased down by Giles Cooper (52) and Mark Beaumont (50 not out).

Cartmel completed the treble against Coniston.

Jono Cooper (4-14) led the attack as only Paddy Maher (30 not out) and Nathan Atkinson (21) resisted as Coniston made 97.

Will Anderson’s 61 from 53 balls ensured the six-wicket win.

Penrith 2nds gained revenge for their double defeat at Shireshead last week.

Only Paul Yates (30) and Luke Bray (38) made significant contributions as Shireshead were dismissed for 118, Teddy Stamper taking 3-16. Sulosan Thiru (43 not out) and Kriss McLean (31) punished the bowling as Penrith won by seven wickets inside 17 overs.

In Division Three, Jack Lupton (4-26) restricted Sedgwick 2nds to 118-8 before Morecambe 3rd XIs in form captain, Kevin Demain, made 59 as the visitors won by five wickets.

On Sunday he made a duck after his Carnforth thirds opposite number, James Thornton (69) guided his side to 140.

Despite Andrew Hill’s 38, Morecambe were all out for 113, Graham Wilson taking 4-25 and William Mead 3-15.

Sedgwick 2nds beat Netherfield 4ths by 10 wickets on Sunday, Chris Norman (3-17) and James Butler (3-12) among the wickets.

Sedgwick knocked off 84 with not outs for Mike Robinson (38) and Tom Willacy (40).

Silverdale 2nds maintained their recent good form with a three wicket win against Leven Valley, David Lyde taking 3-6 as the visitors were bowled out for 93. Chris Husband (3-43) and Freddie Burrows (4-31) put Silverdale in trouble, but a hard hitting 30 not out from Aniket Kochher delivered the points for his side.

Ambleside’s march toward promotion continued with a six-wicket win against Trimpell 2nds.

Mark Fryer’s 50 was pivotal in Coniston 2nds scoring 102, M Allen taking 5-25 for Burneside 2nds.

Glenn Todd (5-14) and Paul Gosling (4-21) then bowled the home side out for 75.

Two weeks after, it is believed that Shireshead’s Ernie Collinson became the youngest player ever to make a senior 50 for the club, the talented 13 year old was at it again, making 58, adding 102 for the first wicket with his captain, Mark Sutcliffe (62) v Kirkby Lonsdale 2nds.

Shireshead made 176-3 and must have thought the game was won as Tom McCartney (4-29) and Aashray Gangalam (5-20) reduced Kirkby to 18-5.

Alex Royce (96) and Phil Sinclair (43) had other ideas taking the score to 151-5.

Sutcliffe brought back his young opening bowlers and they did the trick, Shireshead winning by just five runs.

The Hackney and Leigh T20 Final will be Arnside v Carnforth.

Watched by a good crowd, Arnside made 185-5 with Adam Richardson making a hard hitting 80, after Mike Shepherd’s 40 had got them off to a good start.

Shireshead never got up to the required run rate and their attempt at acceleration played into the hands of Nobby Lee, who claimed figures of 6-18 as Shireshead were all out for 112.

Carnforth restricted Westgate to 102-9, Jack Thompson taking 2-9.

Carnforth reached the target for the loss of 1 wicket with nine overs to spare.

Windermere reached the Division Three final, beating Sedgwick 2nds with a fine all round performance from Sam Fletcher.

Galgate and Holme 2nds play their semi-final on Friday evening at Galgate.

The Division four final will be between Kendal 3rds and Sedbergh School.