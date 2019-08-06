Top two still cannot be separated as Carnforth and Westgate both win

Both Carnforth and Westgate won again on Saturday, meaning that they continue to share the top position in Division One of the Westmorland Cricket League.

Carnforth faced the form team Milnthorpe, whose hopes of the title have receded after they were beaten by seven wickets.

Opting to bat first, Milnthorpe got stuck against the new ball pairing of Darren Nelson (5-29) and Tom Parkinson (5-30) to the extent that after 19 overs they were 16-1 and once they tried to accelerate they lost wickets, the last four falling for 0 runs in just eight balls.

Chris Parry (28) and Ryan Nelson (14 not out) added 39 for the first wicket and although Nick Lewthwaite (2-8) claimed a couple of scalps the game was over.

Westgate scored 173-9 declared against Silverdale.

As often is the case, it was an ensemble piece with Khan Puffet (38), Chris Carter (30), Sam Frith (29) and Andreas Arestidou (25) in the runs after the top order misfired, Jon Mason taking 3-39.

Like the runs, Westgate shared the wickets around, Sam Conroy (2-14) and Zak Buchanan (2-25) making the early inroads before Dylan Conroy (3-2) and Andy Hill (3-21) finished off Silverdale for 74, Rob Letcher top scoring with 25.

The most staggering individual performance of the season came at Heysham where Darren Nightingale scored 188 in Burneside’s 345-6, which is the highest ever team score in Division One.

Nightingale’s innings is the second highest ever recorded in Division One of the WCL, falling one short of the record.

Nightingale hit 18 fours and 16 sixes, finally falling in the 44th over. Ethan Elwood (44) and Ben Leacock (46 not out) were the support acts.

In Heysham’s reply, Sam Calverley (57) and Andy Powers (75) led the response, but Nightingale hadn’t finished his work taking 6-45 as Heysham were dismissed for 198.

543 runs were scored in the match, the second highest aggregate ever.

Arnside scored 199-7 at Shireshead with Adam Richardson (43), Richard Hodgson (41), Michael Shepherd (35) and Jason Bingley (29) all contributing.

Tom Jacques followed up his 4-55 with 68.

As he added 64 for the first wicket with Adam Murphy (23), he would have hoped to be setting the platform for the chase, but David Birch (5-70) and Rob Shepherd (3-32) ran through the middle and later orders, with the last seven wickets falling for 31 as Shireshead were dismissed for 154.

Trimpell made 146 v Sedgwick, Paul Thompson (47) top scoring with James Lambert (27) and James Ferguson (22) also contributing.

Mike Bracken (26) and George Willacy (29) made early runs, but spinners Peter McDermid (3-54) and Rob Cope (5-49) took wickets regularly to leave Sedgwick 124-9.

Jonny Matthews (0 not out) held strong whilst Jason Dalzell (34 not out) with two sixes won the thriller with five balls to spare.

Trimpell have been involved in several close finishes and if they had won just two of them would be out of the relegation dogfight.

Warton made 185-6 declared v Holme, Tom Barnfield (49), Ricky Nelson (37) and Graeme Crowther (31 not out) persevering on a slow paced pitch as Lee Barnes took 4-65.

Barnes then batted well to make 59, but only Matty Wright (18) joined him in double figures as Shaun Partridge took 3-29, before Crowther (5-29) cleaned up the tail, Holme all out for 104.