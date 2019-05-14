Swarbrick in fine form in Lancaster win

Lancaster’s positive start to the season continued on Saturday with an eight-wicket win away at Vernon Carus in the Palace Shield Premier Division.

Lune Road captain Ben Simm won the toss and elected to bowl first, and it proved to be a wise decision as Lancaster reduced the home side to 164-9.

However, Vernon Carus did get off to a decent start with openers Ian Dunn (22) and Mark Hardiker (19) helping the score along.

Eventually, Lancaster made the breakthrough though, Simm (5-63) removing Dunn with the help of Steven Fisher, and Hardiker was caught by Kieran Moffat off the bowling of Charlie Swarbrick (1-10).

Wes Royle (51) managed a half century before falling to Simm, this time Lee Sparks took the catch, while bob Bridges (44) just fell short of his half ton when he was run out by Swarbrick.

Moffat (1-46) bowled Ben Duerden (2), Paul Chapman Jnr (1) was also run out by Swarbrick, and captain Simm took care of the rest of the order.

He got rid of Yasin Patel (0), who was caught by Sparks, Matthew Timms (2), Jamie Heywood catching him, and Joe Allen (6), who was caught out by Swarbrick.

It was left to Ben Thomas (6no) and Paul Hayton (1no) to see the innings out as Vernon Carus completed their 45 overs on 164-9.

Lancaster reached their target with five overs and eight wickets to spare.

Jamie Heywood didn’t get his side off the best of starts though, he was out for just three when caught by Allen off Timms (2-34). However, fellow-opener Fisher (39no) was in fine form and remained at the crease right until the end.

The star man for Lancaster though was Swarbrick.

He managed an outstanding knock of 93 before being bowled by Timms, leaving Fisher and Sandy Richards (11no) to see things out and earn Lancaster 11 more points.

The victory sees Lancaster still in third, but they are only 10 points off league leaders Preston and two points off second place Morecambe.