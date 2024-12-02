Stockport local named Diversity and Inclusion Champion in national squash awards

Hannah Hodgson has been recognised at the 2024 England Squash Awards for her contribution to promoting women’s participation in squash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has organised sessions, women-only tournaments and workshops tailored specifically for women, addressing their unique challenges and encouraging them to take up the sport. Her initiatives aim to create a space where women can come together, share their experiences, and form lasting friendships.

Hodgson, who lives in Stockport, is currently a director of a not-for-profit coaching organisation called The Club Squash CIC, which aims to help the sport of squash grow through their training camps, competitions and coaching sessions across the Northwest. Prior to this she was the Sports Development Lead at Marple Squash Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked in squash development for over four years, Hodgson felt she had a good grasp on what was needed to get women playing squash. However, more recently, she flipped her focus to better understand what it is women want from the sport. She explained:

Hannah Hodgson, 2024 Diversity and Inclusion winner.

“I used to think I know what women want but listening to what women actually want is so important. Hearing women's stories about why they're involved in squash, what they gain from it, you find out for many it's more about community than actually playing. I believe that my role is to grow this community of women in squash and help connect them together.”

The welcoming atmosphere at her events allow women to feel comfortable competing and socialising. Hodgson has also partnered with various organisations to promote gender equality in sports across the Northwest.

Hodgson’s proudest achievement this year was the success of the Women’s Squash Week initiative at Marple, that she led. She reached out to a whole new group of women and didn’t allow any pre-registering, to try and target a new audience, leaving a genuine chance that no one attended. She added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By not having to commit and sign up, it actually encouraged women to turn up. They weren't letting anyone down if they didn't come.

“When I walked through the doors on the first night, I was absolutely gobsmacked. There were more women than I'd ever seen at any squash club, it was absolutely outstanding to see.”

The focus of Hodgson’s initiatives is harnessing a supportive network and culture, with squash acting as a vehicle for that goal. While the sport may be secondary, Hodgson believes squash is perfect for this. She continued:

“Ultimately, it’s a safe space. There’s opportunities for you to make connections and talk to people. It’s really flexible in that way, if you don’t want to be seen and just catch up with a friend, you can, or equally if you want to play with a group, you can.”

Find out more about the 2024 England Squash Awards at www.englandsquash.com/awards