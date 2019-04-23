Sensational Swarbrick hits century in Lancaster win

Lancaster made a convincing start to the new season at the weekend with a resounding 145-run win over Great Eccleston at Lune Road.

Lancaster skipper Ben Simm won the toss and decided to bat first, and it proved to be a very good decision as his team finished on 300-3.

Sandy Richards only managed a single run before being run out by Joe Davies, but fellow opener Jamie Heywood managed an outstanding knock of 78 before being caught by Will Thistlethwaite off the bowling of Phil Booth (1-71).

Thomas Newark managed just six runs before being bowled by Davies (1-81), but the star of the day was Charlie Swarbrick, who finished on 151 not out, and he was supported superbly by Kieran Moffat, who also remained unbeaten at the crease on 53.

In reply, Adam Green (69) tried to take the fight to Lancaster, but despite reaching his half century, he was eventually caught by Swarbrick off the bowling of Ben Simm (5-69)

Liam Moffat (4-45) bowled Matthew Moat, who could only manage a single run, and the Lancaster bowler struck again to remove Davies (18), caught by Rahul Gupta, and Thistlethwaite (7), who was bowled.

Alex Swale (13) reached double figures but he became another Simm victim, Steven Fisher taking the catch, and the Lancaster spinner struck again as he bowled Robert Swale (4).

Moffat took another wicket when he got rid of Peter Whittle, who didn’t trouble the scorers as he was dismissed lbw.

A couple of tail enders managed to reach double figures at least, captain Michael Rigby managed 13 before before being caught by Moffat off Simm’s bowling, and Phil Booth also managed a knock of 13, he also fell to Simm with the help of Steven Fisher who took the catch.

Great Eccleston finished on 155 all out and were dismissed in just 32 overs, well short of the required target as Lancaster picked up 12 points in what was a convincing start to the new Palace Shield Premier Division campaign.