Lancaster University to be joined by experts discussing the impact of concussion in rugby

The conference will hold talks from leading experts in concussion, sports psychology, safeguarding and the sport itself including Dr. Marshall Garrett, Carol Baker and Dr. David Tod.

The workshops will discuss the current Head Injury Assessment, concussion detection and how to raise awareness. Book your ticket at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DDCJ where an itinerary of the day can also be found.