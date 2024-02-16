Lancaster University to be joined by experts discussing the impact of concussion in rugby
Lancaster University Medical School are hosting a free conference and workshop on 5th April 2024 at Health Innovation One focussed on the issue of concussion in rugby.
The conference will hold talks from leading experts in concussion, sports psychology, safeguarding and the sport itself including Dr. Marshall Garrett, Carol Baker and Dr. David Tod.
The workshops will discuss the current Head Injury Assessment, concussion detection and how to raise awareness. Book your ticket at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DDCJ where an itinerary of the day can also be found.