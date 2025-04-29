Record number of Korfballers!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster Phoenix saw record numbers for their annual Easter korfball tournament on Sunday with over 50 youth players competing alongside an adult competition. A family-friendly event, junior club players from Lancaster Phoenix were joined by players from Dallas Road, Moorside, Scotforth St Paul’s, Lancaster Royal Grammar School and Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School and parents and friends joined the adult games.

Lancaster Phoenix started in 2016 with a new team playing in the North West League in Manchester. Nine years on, the club has three adult teams, a junior section for players aged 7

and above, and an U15 Academy programme linked to the England Korfball performance pathway.

Ellen Pearce, Chair of Phoenix said:

Junior and adult players at the Phoenix Easter tournament, April 2025

‘The tournament this year felt like a milestone, with record numbers of players in the Under-10 and Under-14 competitions and our more experienced youth players bringing their skills to bear in the adult competition.

‘In glorious sunshine, we enjoyed playing Korf4 which is a simplified and fast-paced version of korfball which is great for beginners and kids.

‘As one of the only mixed gender team sports, we love seeing families being able to play together (or against each other!) and this tournament is always a great way for parents and new

players to have a go, and for the experienced to show off their skills!!’

Adult tournament, April 2025

Annabel Cooper, pictured (10), who plays for Phoenix Juniors and brought friends to make the Capybara Korfball team who came second in their age group, said:

‘It was really good and well set up. Even though it was a competition it was really friendly and from my point of view I had a great time. It was really fun!

‘I think korfball is a really friendly sport to play in - I really enjoy playing in the junior team.

Because it’s mixed gender you can play with loads of different people and it’s really fun to play’

Capybara Korfballers were 2nd in their age group. Ida, Annabel, Dhuha and Lina (left to right)

Lancaster Phoenix are running two adult beginner sessions on the astro-turf at the University of Cumbria Sport Centre in Lancaster, 6-7pm on Wednesday 7 and 14 May, and will be running friendly summer tournaments on Wednesday evenings during June. Male players, interested in playing matches in the North-West league next season (matches on Sundays) are particularly welcome!

https://lancasterphoenixkorfball.wordpress.com/