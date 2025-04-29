Record number of Korfballers!
Lancaster Phoenix started in 2016 with a new team playing in the North West League in Manchester. Nine years on, the club has three adult teams, a junior section for players aged 7
and above, and an U15 Academy programme linked to the England Korfball performance pathway.
Ellen Pearce, Chair of Phoenix said:
‘The tournament this year felt like a milestone, with record numbers of players in the Under-10 and Under-14 competitions and our more experienced youth players bringing their skills to bear in the adult competition.
‘In glorious sunshine, we enjoyed playing Korf4 which is a simplified and fast-paced version of korfball which is great for beginners and kids.
‘As one of the only mixed gender team sports, we love seeing families being able to play together (or against each other!) and this tournament is always a great way for parents and new
players to have a go, and for the experienced to show off their skills!!’
Annabel Cooper, pictured (10), who plays for Phoenix Juniors and brought friends to make the Capybara Korfball team who came second in their age group, said:
‘It was really good and well set up. Even though it was a competition it was really friendly and from my point of view I had a great time. It was really fun!
‘I think korfball is a really friendly sport to play in - I really enjoy playing in the junior team.
Because it’s mixed gender you can play with loads of different people and it’s really fun to play’
Lancaster Phoenix are running two adult beginner sessions on the astro-turf at the University of Cumbria Sport Centre in Lancaster, 6-7pm on Wednesday 7 and 14 May, and will be running friendly summer tournaments on Wednesday evenings during June. Male players, interested in playing matches in the North-West league next season (matches on Sundays) are particularly welcome!
https://lancasterphoenixkorfball.wordpress.com/
Contact details: [email protected]