Rain wreaks havoc on fixture list but Westgate take advantage and go top

Rain decimated Saturday’s programme in the Westmorland Cricket League as only two games were able to start once the rain had stopped mid afternoon.

Westgate were the main beneficiaries, going to the top of the table above Arnside on the basis of number wins, thanks to a nine-wicket victory against Trimpell.

Zak Buchanan (6-32) was the principal destroyer and the leg spinner recorded his third five-wicket haul of the season and is now the joint top wicket taker in the division, along with Graham Crowther and Darren Nelson.

Only Mark Huddleston (11) and Malakaye Brooks (20) made double figures as Trimpell were all out for 50 with Sam Conroy (2-15) and Dylan Conroy (2-3) also in the wickets.

Although Mike Bland (1-18) took an early wicket, a rapid fire 40 not out from the league’s leading run scorer, Dylan Conroy, meant that Westgate had won by nine wickets and took full advantage of playing when most of their rivals didn’t.

The other match was a 23-over game at Carnforth.

Losing the toss, Carnforth made a bright start thanks to a 65-run opening partnership between Ryan Nelson (31) and Adam Hornby(34).

Tom Parkinson (25) hit three huge sixes before Chris Parry made 52 not out from 22 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes and enabling him to declare the innings closed after 17 overs with 145-3 on the board. Mark Ward (13) and Simon Huck added 42 for the first wicket.

Huck batted beautifully for 50 from 39 balls with six fours and two sixes and while he was at the crease Burneside were in with a chance of an upset.

Jack Thompson (5-43) ably supported by his fielders, particularly the brilliant catching of Stan Rich, meant that it was left to Rob Davies (28 not out) to ensure the visitors went home with two points to Carnforth’s seven points.

In Division Three on Sunday, Arnside 2nd XI beat Morecambe 3rd XI by eight wickets while in Division Four, Milnthorpe 2nd XI beat Kirkby Lonsdale 2nd XI by eight runs.

The visitors will not have fancied their chances after being bowled out for 36 (Sam Gorst 5-8), but incredibly they bowled Kirkby out for just 28 with Bob Baldwin taking 6-2.

Adam Smith was the highest run scorer of the afternoon with 14.

Will Yarker’s 59 helped Kendal 3rd XI beat Bare 2nd XI by four wickets, despite the efforts of Liam Burrow (4-22) and Matt Lee whose 45 not out anchored the Bare innings.

Sedbergh School beat Coniston 2nd XI by 102 runs.

In the Division One T20 there were wins for Heysham over Milnthorpe with all-rounder Aiden Bannister scoring 28 and taking for 4-16.

But it is advantage Shireshead in the group after they beat Heysham with 50 from Tom Jacques and four wickets for Joe Cunliffe.

Trimpell were beaten at home by Burneside and Westgate (Dylan Conroy 81 and 45) with calculators required to determine which of the victors will proceed to the semi-finals on net run rate.