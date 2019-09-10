Outstanding Nelson hits century as Carnforth retain title

Carnforth retained the Westmorland Cricket League Division One trophy when they beat Silverdale on Saturday.

Carnforth scored 229-2 declared with their batting powerhouses Ryan Nelson and Chris Parry at the fore.

Nelson made 100 not out, his second hundred of the season, and Parry 71.

The opening duo have now passed 1500 runs for the season.

Adam Hornby made 40 not out before Brad Hoyle called in his men.

Jon Mason (21) and Phil Mason (26) led the resistance beyond the 40th over, but a perfect yorker from Archie Rich (5-21) sealed the trophy, Silverdale bowled out for 109.

Westgate’s challenge evaporated at Shireshead in an amazing game.

The visitors were bowled out for 39 with their nemesis David Jack taking 6-12 and passing the 50 wicket mark for the season.

He received good support from Irfan Qayyum (3-25).

Shireshead then collapsed to 18-7 to Sam Conroy (3-18) and Zak Buchanan (4-19).

Opening batsman, Joe Cunliffe, was still at the crease and he found a partner in Jack Dodd (14) who hit three fours including a powerful slog sweep off Buchanan.

Dodd fell and it was left to Phil Oliver to hit the winning boundary.

Cunliffe oversaw the win, making 10 not out from 89 balls.

After propping up the table for most of the season, Trimpell avoided relegation when they pulled off an escape act that Harry Houdini would have enjoyed. Batting first, Andrew Churton (25), James Lambert (21) and Michael Bland (19) battled, but James Parkinson (4-56) passed the 50 wicket milestone and there was 3-6 for Bob Baldwin as the home side were all out for 93.

Milnthorpe were cruising at 77-3 with Phil Bovis making 30, but Mo Patel’s run out of Mike Wills (16) was the catalyst for an astonishing collapse.

Milnthorpe went from 88-5 to 92 all out when Bland ran out Luke Baldwin.

Peter McDermid as so often was the chief destroyer with 3-7.

Holme go into the final round of games needing to beat Silverdale after they lost heavily at Sedgwick.

Aaron Lomas (68 not out) batted throughout the innings for Sedgwick making his highest score for the team on a difficult surface.

Lee Barnes took five wickets for Holme who then had no answer to Jonny Matthews (6-16) and Richard Hanson (4-14) as they were dismissed for 35, Kevin Barnes making 17.

Arnside are only two points behind Westgate after beating Burneside by 94 runs despite a career best seven wickets for spinner Matt Hartley.

Second Division champions, Carnforth 2nd XI, lost by 79 runs at Westgate.

The hosts were all out for 145 with stand-in captain David Hughes top scoring with 62.

Rob Shillitoe (3-31) and Danny Wilkinson (4-7) were in the wickets as Carnforth’s innings subsided for 66.

Bare occupy second place after beating Cartmel by 61 runs.

Archit Bhadwaj top scored with 32, and there was 27 from Dave Kendall and 22 from Andrew Butler in Bare’s 149-9.

Tony Hadwin carried his bat for 38, but the later order had no answer to Mat Cook (5-27) and were all out for 88.