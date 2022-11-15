World and European joy for Lancaster athlete Kirsty Maher
Caton athlete Kirsty Maher is celebrating after achieving success on the world and European stage.
She has just returned from European Triathle and Laser Run Championships in Marathon, Greece, where she was the Under-19s Laser Run Champion.
The modern pentathlete also came second in the mixed relay laser run and third in the Under-19s European Triathle.
This success follows hot on the heels from winning the Under-19s World Laser Run Championships in Lisbon two weeks earlier where she also won gold in the Under-19s mixed relay with her Great Britian team-mate.
Currently on the GB Pentathlon Talent Programme, the Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil trains at the North West Pentathlon Hub, Carnforth Otters Swimming Club and Lancaster and Morecambe Athletics Club.