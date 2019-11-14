Water Polo: Lancaster City lose for first time this season but quickly return to winning ways

Lancaster City in action against Invicta.

First up were Invicta and City started brightly, going two goals up in the first quarter with goals by Harrington and a first league goal by Mo Agha.

The second was a much tighter affair with a fine six metre goal by Calvert assisted by Darlington and two from Invicta saw City take a half-time lead before the game changed in the second period.

City scored two unanswered goals through John Pratt before Invicta hit back through some sloppy defence to level the game going into the last eight minutes.

Both teams traded goals with a cracking backhand shot from Ryan Pinington the pick of the bunch but it was Invicta who scored with only 10 seconds on the clock to win the game 9-8 and inflict the team’s first defeat of the season.

Sunday’s game was a much more composed affair against Polytechnic with City taking a three-goal lead in the first quarter with goals by Tom Curwen, Scott Sharpe and Pratt.

Lancaster controlled the game throughout with some solid defensive work by Mason, Simpson and Lamb backed up by the outstanding Robinson in goal, scoring a further six times in the middle part of the game.

There were four goals from Curwen and two from Pratt, taking a decisive 9-5 lead going into the last quarter where City saw the game off with a final score of 10-7.

Lancaster’s next fixtures are at Salt Ayre on November 30 against Manchester and Solihull and on December 1 against Sheffield.

l Lancaster City Amateur Swimming and Water Polo Club holed Under-12s training at Salt Ayre Sports Centre from 8pm to 9pm on Tuesdays and run a Development session on Thursday from 8pm to 9-30pm for different age groups.