Warrington boxing club to launch UK’s first training camp for Parkinson’s exercise coaches

Rock Steady Boxing Widnes & Warrington is set to become the first accredited Parkinson’s non-contact boxing training camp in the UK.

Set to launch in February 2025, the non-contact boxing programme will include both a 12 hour online course and a two day practical course, held at Rock Steady Boxing Warrington, Unit 6, Crown Street, Warrington, WA1 2AE. The course costs £686.66 +VAT per instructor.

The new training camp has been specially developed by experienced trainers to teach physios, boxing coaches and instructors about the best ways to work with the Parkinson’s community.

The two-day in person sessions will take place on 1 February and 2 February and trainees must have/be one of the following qualifications to take part:

Non-contact boxing can be a great way to live well with a long term health condition

PT Level 3

Level 2 or Level 3 Boxing coach certificate awarded by the EBBA

Physiotherapist registered with HCPC or AHPs

Licensed rehabilitation professional

The boxing gym which operates two sites in Widnes and Warrington will offer training for local coaches and instructors to help them deliver more Parkinson’s specific non-contact boxing classes for people living with the condition in the surrounding areas.

Non-contact boxing promotes high-intensity workouts and can be of great benefit to people living with long term health conditions such as Parkinson’s. It not only targets many of the motor symptoms associated with the condition, but it can also have major benefits for mental wellbeing as well.

All equipment for the two-day coaching session will be provided by Rock Steady Boxing at the site in Warrington.

Michelle Fox, Company Secretary at Rock Steady Boxing Widnes and Warrington, said:

“We are delighted to be announced as the first accredited UK training camp for coaches and instructors who are interested in delivering non-contact boxing for people with Parkinson’s.

“Since we opened our new Warrington boxing gym in 2024 we have had a fantastic response, not only from the local Parkinson’s community, but also from coaches who want to get involved.

“Becoming the first accredited UK training camp for Rock Steady Boxing is a brilliant feeling and we’re really looking forward to getting started and training more coaches to become Rock Steady Boxing instructors.”

To find out more about the new UK training camp for boxing coaches, visit https://repsuk.org/united-kingdom/warrington/wa1-2ae/training-provider/rock-steady-boxing-w-w

For more information about Rock Steady Boxing Widnes and Warrington, visit https://rsbww.co.uk, call 07517 499 409 or email [email protected]