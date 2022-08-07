Morecambe’s Fury announced his retirement following his emphatic win against Dillian Whyte in front of a sold-out Wembley Stadium in April.

But many expect that the ‘Gypsy King’ will return for the right fight at the right price - likely against Ukrainian star Usyk or British rival Anthony Joshua.

The pair meet in Saudi Arabia on August 20 in a highly-anticipated rematch, fans likely to demand the winner then meets Fury with all the heavyweight gold on the line.

Top Rank founder and CEO Bob Arum with Tyson Fury

A lot of that will depend on the sport’s biggest character, who has sent out mixed messages since lighting up the national stadium with a sixth-round knockout of Whyte less than four months ago.

But Bob Arum, Fury’s promoter in America and the boss of Top Rank, is planning for his star attraction to step through the ropes for a 34th time.

If he is tempted out of retirement, then it could be that Fury even returns before the end of 2022.

"I'm hoping that Usyk wins because I have talked with his people and I think they would be anxious to fight Tyson Fury,” Arum told Barbershop Conversations. “And I am hoping to do that fight in December or early next year.