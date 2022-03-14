Tyson Fury's new Furocity truck spotted in Morecambe

The Furocity truck – which promotes the star’s new energy drink of the same name – was spotted by Morecambe resident Graham Cunnington while he was out for a walk last weekend.

It was parked up between Thornton Road and Broadway on the prom.

Fury, who lives in Morecambe with his family, launched the new energy drink last month, which he hopes will be a knockout with shoppers.

The Furocity cans are available at Iceland supermarkets in store and online.

Furocity comes in four flavours - Black and Blue Raspberry, Sour Apple Punch, Sour Cherry Knockout and Furocity Original.

And Fury’s dad John later bought his son the promotional lorry – ahead of his WBC heavyweight title fight with Dillian Whyte next month.

The Gypsy King faces his English compatriot at Wembley on April 23 in his first match in the UK since August 2018.