It comes hot on the heels of Anthony Joshua’s defeat to Ukrainian great Oleksandr Usyk, seemingly scuppering a huge battle of Britain for the time being.

That will be at the back of Fury’s mind though as the unbeaten ‘Gypsy King’ looks to pick up a second win over Wilder and end a saga that started back in December 2018.

We’ve taken a look at all you need to know ahead of the big heavyweight clash.

Tyson Fury produced a dominant display last time out against Deontay Wilder. Picture: Top Rank

Where is the fight taking place?

Vegas baby! The fight is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the eyes of the sporting world watching on.

How can I watch it in the UK and how much will it cost?

It’s on BT Sport Box Office and will cost £24.95. That’s the joint most expensive boxing event in British history if you’re keeping score… It can also be watched on the BT Sport App.

When is the fight expected to start?

It’s often hard to predict these things but with the time difference, ringwalks are expected at around 4am BST, so the early hours of Sunday morning.

Unsurprisingly, Fury goes in a heavy favourite after his dominant performance in their second fight, ⅓ on for victory in some places, with Wilder 9/4. A second draw between the pair is out at 20/1. Bookies are also favouring a second Fury knockout, that coming in at 10/11 as opposed to 11/4 for a win over the 12-round distance.

What was said at the pre-fight press conference?

As you would expect, things got a little lively, Wilder doubling down on his unfounded allegations that Fury had only prevailed in their second fight because of cheating. But in his closing remarks, Fury, who was accused without any evidence of tampering with his gloves last time out, asked why Wilder had brought in new trainer Malik Scott and overhauled his preparation for this trilogy contest.

Fury said: “I ask the question, if I only won because I cheated, what was the point of changing everything and doing all this other work?

“Deep down in his soul, he knows that he lost and he’ll lose again. After this fight he’ll be back working in that fast food chain that he was working at earlier on in his career. It’s retirement for him.

“You’re in denial and you’re getting knocked out. Do yourself a favour and retire, your legacy’s in bits, all the excuses, you’ve been destroyed. No one’s even believed you, everyone’s laughing at you. You’re a weak man.”

Wilder said: “I know things for a fact, I have confirmation, clarity of a lot of things. It only made me better as a man, as a fighter. It made me even hungrier than before.

“I wouldn’t take it back, I needed it, it was a blessing in disguise. I am ready to go now. I have dedicated myself, devoted my time and my body, me and my team, reinvented. I am ready to reintroduce myself to the world.

“There’s no pressure on me. When you have nothing to lose there’s no pressure at all. All the pressure is on him. There is nothing to lose and everything to gain.”