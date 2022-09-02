Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe’s world heavyweight champion announced on Instagram he will be ringside for ‘Clash at the Castle’ at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The show represents WWE’s first UK stadium show in 30 years and is headlined by Scottish star Drew McIntyre taking on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fury is of course no stranger to wrestling having competed at WWE’s 2019 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, defeating fellow giant Braun Strowman by countout.

It would therefore be no surprise to see the ‘Gypsy King’ get involved in the action, something that hasn’t been ruled out by WWE official Triple H.

“‘I’m going to put cameras on him and see what he does. Which is usually something magic,” ‘The Game’ told BBC 1Xtra.

“Look if it’s physical, it’s going to be because in that moment he decides he wants it to be physical. If it’s not, it’s because in that moment he decides it’s not physical.”

Tyson Fury with Triple H and Braun Strowman during his last WWE appearance