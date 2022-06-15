Tyson Fury rules out returning to face Anthony Joshua

Fury had announced his retirement following victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

He then dismissed rumours last week that talks had already begun to face the winner of Joshua’s forthcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury told the PA news agency: “There’s always going to be that clamour – even when Joshua and Usyk are finished and there’s new contenders and champions, they will always ask Tyson Fury to come back as undefeated champion and fight these people.

“Rumours are rumours. Until I say that I’m actually doing a fight, take me at my word.

“For now I’m done with professional boxing and I’ve moved on to other things, but you can never say never. You never know what the future holds.”

The 33-year-old has declared he has zero interest in a money-spinning clash with Joshua, even if the former Olympic champion gains revenge for last year’s loss to the Ukrainian when they fight for the second time.

“Anthony Joshua’s bubble has burst,” Fury said, reflecting on Joshua’s defeats to Andy Ruiz Jr and Usyk.

“He’s been bounced off the canvas by a little fat fella, then he’s been comprehensively outboxed and battered by a middleweight who nobody had heard of until he beat AJ.

“I don’t see what the big clamour is. If he’d been undefeated like (Deontay) Wilder, and everyone thought he could batter me, then it’s challenging.

“Joshua might need me but I don’t need him, nor what he can bring.

“The only thing these fighters come back for is the money. The money is not tempting to me. I live in Morecambe and shop in Asda, and if I had a trillion dollars I couldn’t live any differently to the way I live now.