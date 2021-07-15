Tyson Fury gets set to face Deontay Wilder in October

The two had been due to meet for a third time on July 24, a fight which has now officially been postponed.

It was confirmed by Fury’s US-based promoter, Top Rank, on Thursday, that the 32-year-old’s positive coronavirus test has forced the fight to be rearranged for October, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

It had been reported last week that Fury had contracted Covid-19 and it means another delay before he can put his WBC title on the line in a third meeting with Wilder.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to fight again in October

He said: “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct, 9 and I will knock him spark out."

Wilder's manager, Shelly Finkel, added: “This is what we went to arbitration for. He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct 9.”

A court ruling in May had forced Fury to ditch an immediate bout with Anthony Joshua and instead face his American rival again.

They first fought in December 2018, when a controversial draw verdict was recorded at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

A rematch took place in February last year with Fury winning via a seventh round TKO at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.