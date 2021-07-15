Tyson Fury gets set to face Deontay Wilder in October
Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder will now take place on October 9.
The two had been due to meet for a third time on July 24, a fight which has now officially been postponed.
It was confirmed by Fury’s US-based promoter, Top Rank, on Thursday, that the 32-year-old’s positive coronavirus test has forced the fight to be rearranged for October, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
It had been reported last week that Fury had contracted Covid-19 and it means another delay before he can put his WBC title on the line in a third meeting with Wilder.
He said: “Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct, 9 and I will knock him spark out."
Wilder's manager, Shelly Finkel, added: “This is what we went to arbitration for. He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct 9.”
A court ruling in May had forced Fury to ditch an immediate bout with Anthony Joshua and instead face his American rival again.
They first fought in December 2018, when a controversial draw verdict was recorded at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
A rematch took place in February last year with Fury winning via a seventh round TKO at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.
