The British heavyweight duo meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having previously fought twice with Fury securing victory on both occasions.

The ‘Gypsy King’ is the huge favourite to make it three out of three in what is more of a warm-up for bigger challenges, such as Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, next year.

Fury and Chisora have even struck up an unlikely friendship in recent years and, when they met between workouts at their open media day in London on Tuesday, they shook hands.

Tyson Fury is back in the ring on Saturday evening Picture: Al Bello/Getty Images

Fury said: “You’re going to see Del Boy get knocked sparked out. I’m not playing games, this is not fun and games for me, this is strictly business.

“While we are in that ring fighting, there is no friendship. After the fight we can get a Diet Coke and a Sprite. Either way you are going to see a good fight.

“People say ‘Oh well, I’m the overwhelming favourite’ but I’m only a man with a chin, and so is he. I could get knocked out and he could get knocked out.

“We will be giving 100 per cent and may the best man win. In the ring there are no friends.

“We can be friends out here and shake hands, go for a burger afterwards, but in here there’s no friends.”

Nevertheless there was a distinctly chummy feel about their workouts in front of the media at the Olympic Park.

Chisora’s was more like a yoga routine, briefly interrupted by Fury yelling ‘hurry up Derek son’.

Then, when Fury got into the ring, he took a chair with him and sat while his fists were wrapped before proceeding to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ as he went through his paces.

Chisora added: “We agreed when we get in there and we stand in the middle that we don’t move from there. We shook on it, so we’ll see.

“Have I imagined winning? Not yet. I’m in great shape, Tyson looks like he’s in great shape.

“Do I have to knock him out? Yeah, that’s the whole point.”

