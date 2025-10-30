Carol and Pam Slack, along with Carol's 12-year-old son Elliott Wilson, will be representing Team GB at the World Martial Arts Games.

In July 2023 after a health scare, Carol and Pamela – who now live in Manchester – joined Carol's boys in karate training.

Carol, aged 46, Pamela, 38, and Elliott showed potential and were soon chosen to be in the squad. They all qualified for Team GB and successfully took part in the 2024 European International Martial Arts Games in London in August last year, coming away with several medals each.

Now they have qualified for the world event in Norway where they will compete on Friday November 7.

“It has been 2 years of intense commitment and training to get to this point as well as an extremely expensive exercise with a little support from a go fund me page,” they said.

You can support them at https://gofund.me/b4e022d53

Pam Slack, Elliott and Carol Slack, proudly displaying their medals at the European International Martial Arts Games in 2024.

Elliott Wilson proudly displaying his medals at the 2024 European International Martial Arts Games.

Carol Slack proudly displaying her medals in 2024.