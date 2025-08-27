Tennis coach Michael serves up a season to remember

By Andy Moore
Published 27th Aug 2025, 23:41 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2025, 23:41 BST
​A fully-booked summer camp at Lancaster Tennis Club is just part of a successful season for coach Michael Cartmell, which has seen him play at Wimbledon and in Barcelona.
placeholder image
Read More
From tennis balls to glitter balls: Annabel Croft brings her tour to Lancaster

​The Lancaster club is one of 11 Lancashire venues where the Cartmell Tennis Academy operates, run by Michael and his sister Annabelle.

Lancaster man Michael, 33, was recently invited to the All England Club at Wimbledon for a Para Standing Tennis exhibition event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Michael Cartmell offers tennis coaching in Lancaster and around the countyplaceholder image
Michael Cartmell offers tennis coaching in Lancaster and around the county

He told the Guardian: “Para Standing Tennis started a few years ago for players with minimal impairments. I have a slight right-sided weakness.

“It's another positive development in the sport and I competed at the world championships in Barcelona in May.”

Michael's impairment results from a brain injury playing football at the age of 16. He made a remarkable recovery, gaining a masters degree in mental health in sport and playing for the England disability football squad.

He now focuses on the Tennis Academy, which has grown over eight years. Weekly sessions at Lancaster Tennis Club take place on Mondays and Saturday for children and on Wednesdays for adults.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A free trial is available and bookings can be made via [email protected]. One-to-one sessions, multi-skills coaching and pickleball lessons are also available.

For more information visit www.cartmelltennis.com

Related topics:WimbledonBarcelonaLancasterLancashire
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice