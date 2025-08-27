Tennis coach Michael serves up a season to remember

​A fully-booked summer camp at Lancaster Tennis Club is just part of a successful season for coach Michael Cartmell, which has seen him play at Wimbledon and in Barcelona.

​The Lancaster club is one of 11 Lancashire venues where the Cartmell Tennis Academy operates, run by Michael and his sister Annabelle.

Lancaster man Michael, 33, was recently invited to the All England Club at Wimbledon for a Para Standing Tennis exhibition event.

Michael Cartmell offers tennis coaching in Lancaster and around the county

He told the Guardian: “Para Standing Tennis started a few years ago for players with minimal impairments. I have a slight right-sided weakness.

“It's another positive development in the sport and I competed at the world championships in Barcelona in May.”

Michael's impairment results from a brain injury playing football at the age of 16. He made a remarkable recovery, gaining a masters degree in mental health in sport and playing for the England disability football squad.

He now focuses on the Tennis Academy, which has grown over eight years. Weekly sessions at Lancaster Tennis Club take place on Mondays and Saturday for children and on Wednesdays for adults.

A free trial is available and bookings can be made via [email protected]. One-to-one sessions, multi-skills coaching and pickleball lessons are also available.

For more information visit www.cartmelltennis.com