Ski star Grace Harrison wins prestigious title

Central Lancaster High School student Grace Harrison competed in the British Indoor Open Schools’ Championships on Monday.

By Craig Salmon
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:31 am
Updated Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:32 am
Grace Harrison
A sponsored skier at Chill Factore, in Manchester the 15-year-old fought off some stiff competition to win the Under-18s category and was the fastest female of the competition too.

Grace is a Year 10 student and sports captain for Storey house. She trains three times a week on the snow.

The youngster aspires to represent her country at the Winter Olympic Games in the future and is currently a member of Kandahar race team.

