Ski star Grace Harrison wins prestigious title
Central Lancaster High School student Grace Harrison competed in the British Indoor Open Schools’ Championships on Monday.
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:31 am
Updated
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 9:32 am
A sponsored skier at Chill Factore, in Manchester the 15-year-old fought off some stiff competition to win the Under-18s category and was the fastest female of the competition too.
Grace is a Year 10 student and sports captain for Storey house. She trains three times a week on the snow.
The youngster aspires to represent her country at the Winter Olympic Games in the future and is currently a member of Kandahar race team.