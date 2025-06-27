Simm sons are following in father Ben's Lancaster footsteps

Lancaster's Ben Simm.

​Lancaster skipper Ben Simm is hoping his trusty spinning finger will keep working its magic for a few more years yet – maybe so that he can turn out alongside both of his young sons Hayden and Xavier.

​The right-arm bowler is fast approaching 800 wickets for the Lune Road outfit since first making his debut for the club as a teenager back in 2002.

Since 2010, he has been a fixture in the team, serving many years as captain, and is still a big contributor despite reaching the grand old age of 40.

He is currently third in the list of leading wicket-takers in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division with 21 victims so far at an average 0f 19.33.

Only clubmate Shabnan Ali and Morecambe’s David Rhoda, with 23 each, have taken more.

Simm admits he is heading towards the back end of his cricket career but has extra motivation to keep going for a few more years yet.

He has already lined-up alongside elder son, 16-year-old all-rounder Hayden, while his youngest Xavier (12) – a fellow spinner – is potentially knocking on the door of a first-team call-up in the not-too-distant future.

“I don’t quite bowl how I used to be able to,” said Simm. “It’s a lot slower than it used to be.

"I am still going all right and I’m fairly fit, I’m probably fitter than I was 10 years ago

“I still enjoy it and it’s great playing with my son who has played a bit of first-team cricket with me..

"That helps my motivation keep ticking along and I have another son who is 12 now so hopefully he will play in a couple of years. I will probably try to hang on until then.

"Xavier is a spinner, so hopefully take over the mantle from me and Hayden is a left-handed batter and right-arm seam bowler.

"He’s got some big wickets for us, but he’s more of a batter and I think he’s already got more tons than me – well he done by the time he turned 13.

"He’s a genuine, talented all-rounder and hopefully will help in our push towards promotion.”

Meanwhile, Simm has urged his Lancaster team to get on a roll this weekend.

​The men from Luke Road host struggling Kirkham & Wesham this weekend in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

The visitors sit second from bottom having won only two of their opening eight games of the season.

However, the hosts have hardly set the world alight in the opening months of the summer and have suffered from inconsistency

They have won four and lost four of their eight games and currently sit below midtable, but Simm knows his men are a form team who can get on a roll.

“I think we need to bat better and also do better in the field,” said Simm. “We have dropped a lot of catches and so if we can start taking these chances, stop the runs, we will be in a much better position.

“K&W got a big score last weekend and Heysham knocked it off, so we know they are more than capable.”

Fixtures

​NL DIV 1: Fleetwood v Chorley, Garstang v F&B, Kendal v Blackpool, Netherfield v Leyland, Settle v Longridge.

​NL DIV 2: Barrow v Carnforth, Great Eccleston v Mawdesley, Penwortham v Euxton, TC v Carlisle, Vernon Carus v St Annes.

PS: Eccleston v Heysham, Fylde v Rufford, Lancaster v K&W, Morecambe v Burnside, Penrith v Westgate, Preston v Torrisholme