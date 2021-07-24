PROFILE: Lancaster’s Olympic rowing medal hopeful Polly Swann

Swann, 33, and Glover finished third in heat three in a time of 7:23.98 to qualify, and will now compete in the semi-final on Tuesday.

PROFILE:

Name: Polly Swann

Helen Glover and Polly Swann compete in the women's pair in Tokyo, Japan

Sport: Rowing

Born: June 5, 1988, Lancaster

Gender: Female

Weight: 76kg

Height: 185cm

Lancaster-born Swann balanced training for the Tokyo Olympics with rounds on the ward, as she returned to support the NHS during the first wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Team GB rower graduated as a doctor from the University of Edinburgh in July 2019 and spent three months as an interim foundation year doctor at a Scottish hospital.

Swann is bidding to win gold in the women’s pair alongside Helen Glover and add to the silver she secured at Rio 2016 in the women’s eight.

The pair have rowed together before, with Swann replacing Heather Stanning in the pair boat in 2013 and going on to win World Championship gold and three Rowing World Cup titles.

Olympic Games

Silver medal – 2016 Rio de Janeiro, W8+

World Championships

Gold medal – 2013 Chungju, Korea, W2-

World Rowing Cup

Gold medal – 2013 Sydney, W2-

Gold medal – 2013 Eton Dorney, W2-

Gold medal – 2013 Lucerne Rotsee, W2-

European Championships

Gold medal – 2014 Belgrade,W2−

Gold medal – 2021 Varese,W2−

European University Championships

Gold medal – 2009, Coxless pair

Silver medal – 2009, Women’s 8

Amsterdam International Regatta