Power couple Josh and Mollie go from strength to strength
and live on Freeview channel 276
More heavy lifting has brought further success for the Bolton-Le-Sands pair in their latest events.
Coming up against some of the world's best in Preston, Josh finished runner-up in the Under-90kg category and set a new British record in the Axle Bar Clean and Press event by lifting 156kg.
He did so just days after lifting the title of Yorkshire's Strongest Man in Doncaster. This was despite being the lightest competitor at 14st 4lbs in a category which included 24-stone giants.
These results stand Josh in good stead for this month's European Championships in York, where he will be bidding for a podium finish and a place in the world finals in the USA in December.
Mollie, who was European champion last year, recently finished runner-up in the prestigious Irish Cup.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.