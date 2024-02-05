Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The pair were due to fight in Saudi Arabia a week on Saturday, February 17, but it was called off with a little more than two weeks to go.

That came after Fury sustained a cut above the eye in training last Friday and required what was described as ‘significant stitching’.

It has been confirmed that the fight will now take place in three months’ time.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will now fight in May Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A statement issued by Queensbury Promotions on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “The undisputed heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been rescheduled to May 18th in Riyadh.”

Fury added: “I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition.

“I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected.”

Fury holds the WBC title while Usyk is the WBA, IBF and WBO champion.

The winner of the fight will be the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999.

A Fury-Usyk fight in early 2023 was mooted by promoter Bob Arum after Fury had beaten Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in December 2022; a fight Usyk watched at ringside.

Talks over a fight collapsed before Fury and Usyk were then seemingly lined up to fight on December 23 last year.