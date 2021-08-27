Morecambe wheelchair rugby ace Stuart Robinson wins gold at the Paralympics
Stuart Robinson has won a Paralympic gold medal as Team GB defeated the USA in the wheelchair rugby final
The Morecambe athlete scored 14 tries as GB prevailed 54-49 in a thrilling clash at Yoyogi Stadium.
GB always held the edge in the contest and pulled away in the final quarter of the match after holding just a one point advantage at the end of the third third.
The USA went into the match as the slight favourites having beaten GB narrowly in the pool stages
GB produced a superb performance in today's semi-final to beat the hosts Japan, who enjoyed a 100% record through the group stages, 55-49
Robinson, a former RAF patrol commander, lost his legs when his military vehicle was blown up by a Taliban roadside bomb while he was engaged in a perilous ammunition run in Helmand.
Throughout the competition, he scored 58 tries.
