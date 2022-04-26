Morecambe CC's winning start to the new season

Their quest for an immediate return to the Northern Premier Cricket League began with an 86-run defeat of Preston at Woodhill Lane.

Opener Lewis Smith starred for Morecambe with the bat, hitting an undefeated 109 in their 230-4 after they chose to bat first.

Overseas amateur Shane Burton added 49 before Preston’s reply ended with them all out for 144.

Morecambe CC defeated Preston CC on the opening day of the 2022 cricket season Picture: Tony North

Burton followed up his batting exploits with 3-35 while Stefan Dixon claimed 3-36, Jake Smith 2-5 and Dan Stanley 2-33 for a Morecambe team who now travel to Great Eccleston on Saturday.

Briggs said: “It was a good start to the season, just what we were looking for.

“Lewis batted very well but the whole batting performance was solid and it gives you a platform.

“It meant that I could go in there and give it a whack without having too much to worry about.

“Bowling-wise, Preston came out and teed off from ball one really – and tried to whack everything.

“To be fair to them, it worked to an extent but we plugged away and got a few breaks but, I have to say, it was a good all-round team performance.

“In terms of playing Great Eccleston, they are a side who are pretty good at home but I don’t really know what they are like.

“I know they have Mohammed Nadeem, who was at St Annes, and I think he will do well for them this season.”

Though Smith took the batting honours with his century, Burton impressed with bat and ball.

The Kiwi has taken barely any time at all to settle into his new surroundings and has already shown an ability to adapt quickly to some different playing conditions.

Briggs added: “He’s fitted in really well and he gets on well with all the lads.

“I think he’s already adapted in terms of what not to do because he started out playing on the back foot but he quickly got forward and played from there.

“Perhaps the wickets are a bit different to those he’s played on in New Zealand but the signs are good so far.”

However, the seconds suffered a 10-wicket defeat when they travelled to Fulwood and Broughton in division 1B.

Having been asked to bat first, Morecambe’s innings saw them all out for 61 in 18 overs.

Pete Haslam took 7-12 for a Fulwood and Broughton team who raced to 64-0 inside eight overs of their reply.

Elsewhere, Torrisholme also picked up victory on the opening day as they saw off Euxton by 26 runs.

Torrisholme batted first at Boundary Meadow but lost wickets at regular intervals in slumping to 88-7.

James Cookson (47 not out) and Sajid Nalbandh (37) then added 63 for the eighth wicket as they finished on 165-8.