Morecambe CC lift Meyler Cup following victory over Fleetwood

They won by nine runs in a match which went down to the final over at Thornton Cleveleys’ Illawalla base.

Openers Luke Pearson (21) and Lewis Smith (13) both fell with the score on 36 before the exits of Alex Briggs (7), Fazian Ghumman (8) and Ashton Ward (15) left them 78-5.

Shane Burton made a key contribution with the ball in Morecambe's Meyler Cup success Picture: Tony North

That became 109-7 once Shane Burton (6) and Michael Bland (18) were out but the lower order rallied.

They added a further 62 runs, Stefan Dixon dominating with three fours and four sixes in a 28-ball 43 before he was the final man to fall.

Lloyd Smith struck early in the Fleetwood reply to remove Atiq Uz-Zaman (6) but, having progressed to 43-1, they were reduced to 86-7.

Dan Stanley dismissed Harry McAleer (25) and Adam Sharrocks (8), Burton sent back Declan Clerkin (13), Charlie Clark (8) and Joseph Davis (10), while Callum Birtwell-Jones (0) fell to Jack Bird.

Jeremy Davies and Zac Corcoran responded, adding 49 before the latter was run out for 24 and the former dismissed for 21 by Lloyd Smith one run later.

That left Fleetwood 136-9 but William Haddow and Jack Wilkinson took the game to the final over.

Then, with 10 needed from five balls, Wilkinson (11) was out to Bland with Haddow 14 not out and Fleetwood dismissed for 162.

The day before, Morecambe had lost by 37 runs at Torrisholme in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

Torrisholme had batted first and were all out for 136, ‘extras’ top-scoring with 34 as Joshua Wills added 28.

Burton took 4-19 and Dixon 3-27 for a Morecambe team set an amended run chase of 134 from 45 overs.

However, they were all out for 96 as James Eccles took 4-34 and Freddie Whatmuff 3-13.

With four games of the season to go, Morecambe are fourth – eight points from the second promotion place – with Torrisholme in sixth.