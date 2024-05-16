Lancaster District Community & Voluntary Solutions: Enjoy crown green bowling at ‘hidden gem’ club
Take a walk up Fairfield Close and you will find a ginnel, your entryway to a spot that most people don’t even realise is there.
Opened in 1830, Luneside and Rosebank Bowling and Recreation club is so tucked away that even the current club secretary, Graham Brandwood, managed to live just 200 yards away for 15 years before realising it existed!
The club is a real ‘hidden gem’, an amazing example of a community resource that is underused and relatively unknown beyond its members.
Nestled in amongst houses, and with no direct vehicle access, it’s no wonder that many people living right beside it pay it no heed, let alone those from further afield. But Graham and the members at the club want to change that.
Crown green bowling is a much misunderstood sport, but one with wide appeal.
How many sports can you think of that can be enjoyed by all ages and all fitness levels?
It offers a chance to spend time outdoors in the sunshine, improve concentration, muscle tone, and coordination, boost both physical and mental wellbeing, reduce stress, and it is a great way to meet new people.
You can find out for yourself by attending a free taster and introductory session on Sunday 26th May, from 2–5pm, as part of a national Bowls Big Weekend which runs from the 24th–27th May, anyone will be very welcome.
While the club would love to increase its membership, which has a low annual subscription charge of just £40, and has ambitions to become a development centre for junior bowling, you don’t have to join in with the bowls to enjoy the space.
The club would love to become a hub for the local community, with both the club directly and possibly other groups, making more use of the clubhouse facilities, including businesses that might want to run a fun and different kind of teambuilding event.
If you would like to discuss using the facilities you can contact Graham by email at [email protected] or by phone on 07855 814042.