Lancaster CC draw a tense game with Fulwood and Broughton

They were four runs from victory – and one wicket from defeat – following the close of play at Lune Road.

Fulwood and Broughton had won the toss and chosen to bat first, only to be dismissed for 148 inside 47 overs.

It was Liam Moffat who struck first for Lancaster, removing openers Matthew Smith (19) and Ewen Mansford (1) to leave Fulwood and Broughton 25-2.

Steven Fisher almost took Lancaster to victory on Saturday Picture: Tony North

Simon Kerrigan and Ben Parkinson then joined together to try and rebuild matters.

They had added 44 when Liam Moffat picked up his third wicket by dismissing Kerrigan for 29.

Parkinson and Sonal Dinusha then took the visitors’ total into the 90s but, having reached 95-3, two wickets fell without further addition.

Parkinson was first to go, run out for 23, before Lancaster skipper Jamie Heywood sent back Zach Procter (0).

The captain then picked up a second wicket with the scalp of Dinusha (27), immediately followed by Ben Simm’s dismissal of James Lupton (9) as the scoreboard read 112-7.

Muhammad Zaid was to prove the thorn in Lancaster’s side, however, finishing 28 not out as Heywood ended the innings with the wickets of Jon Fenton (8), Dom Jackson (0) and Chris Brookes (0).

That gave him figures of 5-22 as Liam Moffat took 3-38 and Simm 1-53.

Lancaster’s reply was a topsy-turvy affair which ended with them on 145-9.

Dinusha removed Faizan Khan (4), Laurie Atkinson (2) and Eddie Steinson (1), while Heywood (2) fell to Kerrigan as Lancaster reached 58-4.

Irfan Khan had reached 57 when he was out to Jackson, who followed it with the wicket of David Steinson (1) to make the score 77-6.

Steven Fisher and Kieran Moffat rallied, adding 38 before the latter was out to Kerrigan for 28, the former Lancashire man then dismissing Liam Moffat (3).

When Simm was out to Fenton (5), it left Lancaster 128-9 but Fisher (30 not out) and Lee Sparks (three not out) almost took them to victory.

Dinusha took 3-27, Kerrigan 3-40, Jackson 2-19 and Fenton 1-27 as Lancaster took seven points and their visitors nine.