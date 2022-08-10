Lancaster CC bowlers set up comfortable victory over Kendal counterparts

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s runners-up claimed only their fourth victory in 16 games with a 70-run win at Kendal.

Having won the toss and chosen to bat first, Lancaster were all out for 136 with eight overs of their innings left.

They lost Drupad Parmar (2) early on before three wickets fell for 16 runs as they slipped from 23-1 to 39-4.

Lancaster's Liam Moffat was in the wickets at Kendal Picture: Tony North

Laurie Atkinson (10) was the first of those dismissals, followed by Eddie Steinson (1) and Ben Simm (4).

Steven Fisher (8) departed to leave the score 59-5 but Irfan Khan was to play the key role in Lancaster’s innings.

Having come in after the loss of Parmar, he received good support from the lower order.

Kieran Moffat (9) helped to add 27 for the sixth wicket before David Steinson (16) helped Khan add another 44.

His departure saw Lancaster 130-7 before Liam Moffat, Lee Sparks and Chris Beales were all out without scoring.

All three fell to Matthew Park, giving him 3-8, as Khan was left on 78 not out.

The Kendal reply saw them shot out for 66 in only 32 overs to give Lancaster maximum points.

After being reduced to 3-2 early on, Kendal had recovered to 28-2 before the last eight wickets fell for only 38 runs.

It was Kieran Moffat who led the Lancaster bowling efforts, finishing with 5-28 from 15 overs.

Liam Moffat claimed 3-27 and Simm 2-7 as Lancaster claimed a comfortable victory.

Nevertheless, they stay second-bottom despite their win, 21 points from safety with six matches of the season remaining.

The first of those comes on Saturday when they welcome fifth-placed Chorley to Lune Road (12.30pm).

Lancaster’s second XI made it a successful Saturday with victory in division three of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

Welcoming Chorley a week before the first XI does, they posted a 28-run victory in another low-scoring match.

Lancaster batted first but collapsed from 67-1 to 114 all out as Nathan Cornish took 5-22.