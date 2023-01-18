News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster CC and Carnforth CC discover Palace Shield fixture lists

Lancaster CC’s quest for a return to the Northern Premier Cricket League starts on the road when the new season begins in late April.

By Gavin Browne
2 minutes ago - 2 min read

Back in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division following relegation in 2022, Lancaster have been handed a tough opening day assignment.

They begin at Great Eccleston, who finished third last time around behind promoted Fleetwood and Eccleston.

Their first home match comes a week later when they host a Torrisholme team which claimed eighth spot.

Lancaster have found out their 2023 Moore and Smalley Palace Shield fixture list Picture: Tony North
Lancaster CC skipper has two hard acts to follow

Rivalry with Morecambe is resumed on June 17, seven days before they host promoted Carnforth.

The return match with Carnforth comes on the penultimate weekend with a home match against Thornton Cleveleys to end the season.

Carnforth, who finished second to Mawdesley in Division 1A last year, also have a difficult start to proceedings.

They host Euxton, who finished fifth last year, on day one before travelling to Vernon Carus; the other team relegated from the NPCL.

Matches against three more of last year’s Palace Shield top six follow as they meet Morecambe, Thornton Cleveleys and Great Eccleston.

They finish the season away from home, having been handed a trip to Penwortham.

The Lancaster and Carnforth fixtures in full for 2023 are as follows:

April

22 Carnforth v Euxton; Great Eccleston v Lancaster

29 Lancaster v Torrisholme; Vernon Carus v Carnforth

May

6 Carnforth v Morecambe; Kirkham and Wesham v Lancaster

13 Lancaster v Penwortham; Thornton Cleveleys v Carnforth

20 Carnforth v Great Eccleston; Euxton v Lancaster

27 Lancaster v Preston; Torrisholme v Carnforth

June

3 Carnforth v Mawdesley; Vernon Carus v Lancaster

10 Lancaster v Mawdesley; Preston v Carnforth

17 Carnforth v Kirkham and Wesham; Morecambe v Lancaster

24 Lancaster v Carnforth

July

1 Carnforth v Penwortham; Thornton Cleveleys v Lancaster

8 Euxton v Carnforth; Lancaster v Great Eccleston

15 Carnforth v Vernon Carus; Torrisholme v Lancaster

22 Lancaster v Kirkham and Wesham; Morecambe v Carnforth

29 Carnforth v Thornton Cleveleys; Penwortham v Lancaster

August

5 Great Eccleston v Carnforth; Lancaster v Euxton

12 Carnforth v Torrisholme; Preston v Lancaster

19 Lancaster v Vernon Carus; Mawdesley v Carnforth

26 Carnforth v Preston; Mawdesley v Lancaster

September

2 Kirkham and Wesham v Carnforth; Lancaster v Morecambe

9 Carnforth v Lancaster

16 Lancaster v Thornton Cleveleys; Penwortham v Carnforth

MorecambeLancasterCarnforth