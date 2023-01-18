Lancaster CC and Carnforth CC discover Palace Shield fixture lists
Lancaster CC’s quest for a return to the Northern Premier Cricket League starts on the road when the new season begins in late April.
Back in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division following relegation in 2022, Lancaster have been handed a tough opening day assignment.
They begin at Great Eccleston, who finished third last time around behind promoted Fleetwood and Eccleston.
Their first home match comes a week later when they host a Torrisholme team which claimed eighth spot.
The return match with Carnforth comes on the penultimate weekend with a home match against Thornton Cleveleys to end the season.
Carnforth, who finished second to Mawdesley in Division 1A last year, also have a difficult start to proceedings.
They host Euxton, who finished fifth last year, on day one before travelling to Vernon Carus; the other team relegated from the NPCL.
Matches against three more of last year’s Palace Shield top six follow as they meet Morecambe, Thornton Cleveleys and Great Eccleston.
They finish the season away from home, having been handed a trip to Penwortham.
The Lancaster and Carnforth fixtures in full for 2023 are as follows:
April
22 Carnforth v Euxton; Great Eccleston v Lancaster
29 Lancaster v Torrisholme; Vernon Carus v Carnforth
May
6 Carnforth v Morecambe; Kirkham and Wesham v Lancaster
13 Lancaster v Penwortham; Thornton Cleveleys v Carnforth
20 Carnforth v Great Eccleston; Euxton v Lancaster
27 Lancaster v Preston; Torrisholme v Carnforth
June
3 Carnforth v Mawdesley; Vernon Carus v Lancaster
10 Lancaster v Mawdesley; Preston v Carnforth
17 Carnforth v Kirkham and Wesham; Morecambe v Lancaster
24 Lancaster v Carnforth
July
1 Carnforth v Penwortham; Thornton Cleveleys v Lancaster
8 Euxton v Carnforth; Lancaster v Great Eccleston
15 Carnforth v Vernon Carus; Torrisholme v Lancaster
22 Lancaster v Kirkham and Wesham; Morecambe v Carnforth
29 Carnforth v Thornton Cleveleys; Penwortham v Lancaster
August
5 Great Eccleston v Carnforth; Lancaster v Euxton
12 Carnforth v Torrisholme; Preston v Lancaster
19 Lancaster v Vernon Carus; Mawdesley v Carnforth
26 Carnforth v Preston; Mawdesley v Lancaster
September
2 Kirkham and Wesham v Carnforth; Lancaster v Morecambe
9 Carnforth v Lancaster
16 Lancaster v Thornton Cleveleys; Penwortham v Carnforth