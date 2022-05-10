Lancashire all-rounder guides Lancaster CC to a welcome win

Last year’s runners-up had lost both of their opening matches but collected maximum points last Saturday with a seven-wicket victory at Penrith.

After opting to field first, Lancaster began well with Lancashire all-rounder Danny Lamb dismissing Nicky Burns (0) and Asher Hart (0) as Penrith fell to 1-2.

A 37-run stand for the third wicket enabled Penrith to recover before Tom Rose picked up the wicket of Greg Cameron (21).

Lancashire's Danny Lamb starred with bat and ball for Lancaster CC Picture: Getty Images

That left Penrith 38-3 but their fightback continued as they passed 100 without further loss.

Their fourth-wicket pair had added 66 when Irfan Qayyum struck, getting the better of James Bowman (32).

Penrith were still handily placed at 104-4 but they then lost a further three wickets for only 17 runs.

David Steinson got the better of Owen Jones (5) and Ollie Greenwood (2), either side of Qayyum bowling Alister Craig for an innings-high 54.

It meant Penrith had slumped to 121-7, leaving Finlay Hansford and Jamie O’Brien at the crease.

They had added 13 when O’Brien (4) was run out, followed quickly by Rose dismissing Hansford (11).

Bruce Glendinning (six not out) and James Ellis (three not out) were there at the close as Penrith reached 150-9.

All of the Lancaster bowlers claimed two wickets as Lamb took 2-19, Qayyum 2-27, David Steinson 2-41 and Rose 2-52.

Lancaster’s reply started poorly with Steven Fisher (1), Qayyum (0) and Eddie Steinson (4) all out to leave them 10-3.

Lamb and Laurie Atkinson then took the game away from Penrith with an unbroken stand of 141.

Atkinson played the support role, finishing 35 not out, as Lamb hit four fours and six sixes to reach 93 not out from only 96 balls.

However, the following day saw Lancaster lose by 103 runs against Garstang in their latest Readers T20 group stage match.

Garstang professional Punit Bisht struck 107 in their 170-4 at the Riverside, where Lancaster were all out for 67 in reply.

Qaayum (23) and Atkinson (10) were the only batters in double figures as Joel Derham took 3-8 and Michael Walling 3-18.