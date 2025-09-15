Korfball court with a view gets make-over

Lancaster Phoenix played their first korfball games this weekend at the newly refurbished Highfield community MUGA, off Quernmore Road in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The courts, which are managed by a sub-group of the Gregson Community Centre, have recently undergone a significant upgrade with a new surface.

The court now has korfball markings which mean that Lancaster Phoenix Korfball club will use the space for outdoor tournaments and community sessions over the coming months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellen Pearce, Chair of Lancaster Phoenix Korfball Club said: "We love these community courts - with views across the Bay on one side and the Ashton Memorial on the other. Our thanks go to the Highfield Committee for integrating the korfball markings into the refurbishment.

Inaugural korfball games at Highfield in Lancaster, 14 September

"It’s exciting to have an outdoor community space in the city set up for korfball."

In a series of pre-season inter-club games on Sunday, September 14, Brendan Rodgers scored the first goal on the new court!

Other pre-season activities include friendly matches next weekend against Lancaster University Korfball Club, the Ligers, for the adult sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League games start at the end of September and are played on Sundays in Lancaster, Liverpool and Manchester. The Phoenix First Team will be making their return to North West Division 1 this season, and Phoenix 2 have also been promoted to Division 2. Phoenix Third Team will be playing in Division 3, having finished third last season.

Lancaster Phoenix inter-club games on the new court.

The North-West U15 Academy team have already started training and will be travelling to Norwich in October for the first inter-region competition against the South East, London and the East.

For younger players, as well as club sessions on Wednesday evenings, there will be a new series of tournaments for U11 players on Saturday mornings, with the first one on October 4.

Korfball is a mixed gender team ball sport, developed around the same time as basketball and netball but designed to be played in mixed gender teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Phoenix provides opportunities for players age seven upwards. They are particularly looking for adult players interested in playing league games and U15s with an interest in joining the performance academy programme.

For more info see: https://lancasterphoenixkorfball.wordpress.com/