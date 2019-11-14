Karate: Youngsters and Sensei shine at National Championships in Birmingham

The Hadashi Senshi Do Karate team from Lancaster took part in the National Championships in Birmingham.

The day was a flying success for the Lancaster team, coached by Sensei Andrea Carbon 3rd Dan, as the squad of five won a number of medals.

Aleena Peel Robinson (8), 4th kyu (purple belt white stripe), was placed second, gaining silver in Kata, a series of sequenced karate moves.

Her team-mate Ella Andrews (10), also 4th kyu, was placed third, gaining bronze in Kata within her section.

Charlie Jackson (12), Shodan (1st Dan black belt), was placed third in his age catergory for kata, gaining the bronze and was a success in Kumite (sparring), he was placed first, receiving a gold medal.

Aleena, Ella and Charlie also took part in the team kata, obtaining a deserving fourth place.

Oscar Parkinson (11) was also a member of the team, taking part in his first competition showing much determination and team spirit.