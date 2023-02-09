Judo star's next step on the Pathway to success

The 17-year-old, who studies at QES Kirkby Lonsdale, took a place on the sport’s World Class Performance Pathway following her performances in the Senior British Championships before Christmas.

In action alongside full-time athletes and Olympians, she won every fight bar one in taking the next step in her career.

The Pathway is aimed at eventual qualification for future World Championships and Olympic Games.

High Bentham judo performer Esmee Holgate (left) Picture: British Judo

One of the youngest members of the England and Great Britain squads, Holgate has previously won medals at European level as well as winning U21 silver​ during last year’s British Judo Championships.

Having also been ranked number two and U23 level and third in the U21s, her pre-Christmas performance was an excellent end to her efforts in 2022.

Last year saw Holgate, who trains at Bredaquai Judo Academy in Accrington as well as the Walsall Judo Centre of Excellence, gain her black belt after more than nine years of experience in the sport.

At the same time, she also has an eye on the future by taking A Levels in Sport, Chemistry and Biology.

The hope is that she will eventually progress to studying Medicine at Birmingham University, where she will also be able to train on a full-time basis.