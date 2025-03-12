Josh Sharp continues his winning streak, claims third North West title

Lancaster Boxing Club’s rising star, Josh Sharp, continues to showcase his talent on the national stage, securing his third North West title and advancing in the prestigious National Junior Championships.

The championships, which began on February 23, saw Josh face Jenson Almond from The Finest ABC (Manchester) in the opening round. Delivering a composed and dominant performance, Josh controlled the contest and emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

This victory set up a North West final showdown against Jayden Saddique of Apollos Boxing Club. Saddique, known for his flashy style, posed a tricky challenge, but Josh’s relentless pressure and well-timed jab proved too much. Once again, he secured a unanimous points decision, clinching his latest North West title in style.

Josh has been in exceptional form, winning six of his last eight bouts, including claiming the Manchester Box Cup and two North West titles since joining Lancaster Boxing Club in September 2023. His dedication and growth over the past 12 months have been remarkable, making him a three-time North West champion and a National Schoolboy champion.

Josh Sharp with his Northwest Title belt.

His coach Samuel Wisniewski, who runs Lancaster Boxing Club, is full of praise for his young fighter."Josh is a dedicated and talented athlete who will go all the way. He never misses training and is a great role model within the club," said Wisniewski.

Now, Josh sets his sights on the National Junior Championships quarter-finals, where he will face the North East champion on Sunday, March 16th in Blackburn. With his eyes firmly on claiming a second national title, Josh Sharp is proving to be one of the most exciting young talents in the region.

Everyone at Lancaster Boxing Club is behind him as he continues his journey to national glory.