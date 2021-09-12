"I know his kryptonite": David Haye scores points win over Joe Fournier and calls out Tyson Fury

The Hayemaker, 40, took on Fournier on the undercard of the bout between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

It had been more than three years since Haye lost to Tony Bellew at the O2 Arena in London where he lost by TKO in round five.

All three judges scored in favour of Haye over eight rounds, two by 79-72 and a third 80-71.

David Haye calls out Tyson Fury after points win over Joe Fournier

In his post-fight interview, Haye said: “There’s one fighter I’d come back to professional boxing for. That’s Tyson Fury.

“That big fat dosser, I know his kryptonite, I know what he can’t handle.