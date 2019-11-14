Hockey: Lancaster don’t let heads drop but Neston claim victory

Lancaster 1s' Nicola Conway.

Lancaster’s best opportunity in the first 15 minutes fell to Anya Briggs on her return to the team.

After great interplay from Ella Bookless and Libby Thwaites on the right, Thwaites then played a great ball into Briggs whose first time strike just went wide of the post.

Neston then pushed forwards and took the lead from a penalty corner with the help of a slight deflection.

Lancaster didn’t let their heads go down though and continued to play good, attacking hockey.

After Julie Walker won the ball in the middle of the pitch, Ali Standeven-Johns made a forward run and Walker picked her out perfectly.

She got into the D and got clattered as she was about to shoot, winning a penalty.

Hayley Standeven-Johns stepped up but Neston’s goalkeeper made a great save, keeping Neston in the lead going into the break.

Lancaster kept pressing and Nicola Conway had a great strike from a penalty corner but the goalkeeper made a fantastic save to keep it out.

However, was a mistake in midfield led to Neston’s second goal – their quickly taken free hit caught Lancaster napping and they tapped in at the far post.

Lancaster kept fighting but Neston made it three not long before the end when their shot hit a player on the line and they scored the resulting penalty.

Meanwhile, Lancaster 2s travelled to Garstang 2s but were beaten 2-0.

Lancaster were missing some key players but this did not hold them back.

In the first five minutes, Katie Oliver and Sophie Christopherson linked up well down the right wing, only to see their crosses either intercepted or go off the back line.

Lancaster goalkeeper Rebecca Halliwell was called into action just before half-time, making a number of crucial saves to keep the score at 0-0.

Nat Clark went close in the second half when she struck the ball from the top of the D, only to see her shot kicked off the line.

However, it was Garstang who broke the deadlock with 20 minutes to go, playing the ball around the diving Lancaster keeper.

As Lancaster pushed forward looking for an equaliser they left themselves open to a counter attack.

Some great link up play by Garstang saw them run down the line before playing back to the penalty spot and smashing the ball home over the Lancaster keeper’s outstretched arm.

Lancaster 3s were also in action but they suffered a heavy defeat, losing 8-0 at home to Brookfields Ladies.

Elsewhere, Lancaster 4s went down 1-0 at Garstang 3s.

Both teams created good chances in the first half but going into the break it remained scoreless.

Lancaster were slow to start the second half though and Garstang broke through very early, making it 1-0.