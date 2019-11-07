Hockey: Conway strikes early on for Lancaster but Leeds fire back

Beth Andrews in action for Lancaster 1s.

The game began fairly evenly with both teams creating chances, but it was Lancaster who broke the deadlock on 18 minutes.

Ali Standeven-Johns won the ball in midfield and drove towards the D, where she fired the ball in towards Nicola Conway who controlled the ball superbly and finished on her reverse into the bottom corner.

At the other end, goalkeeper Leighan Bleasdale made a string of saves to keep Leeds out but it wasn’t long before the visitors made one of their chances count with a tap in at the far post.

They made it two on the stroke of half-time when their striker volleyed the ball in at the far post.

The away side added a third goal in the second half when Lancaster were pushing forwards to try and create opportunities to score, but Leeds punished them on the counter attack and then made it 4-1 with 15 minutes to go.

Lancaster 2s travelled to Lytham St Anne’s 2s at the weekend and were beaten 1-0.

Lytham earned a short corner 20 minutes into the game; their initial strike hit Lottie Horner on the shoulder and Lytham were awarded a flick which keeper Rebecca Halliwell was able to save with her outstretched left leg.

Spurred on by this Lancaster pushed forward but were caught on the break when some great link up play saw Lytham earn a short corner.

The defence did the initial hard work, saving the first shot, but Lytham overloaded the D and eventually saw the ball cross the line to give them a half time lead.