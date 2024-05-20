Family time for Tyson Fury following Oleksandr Usyk defeat
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 35-year-old lost a split decision in Riyadh as Usyk became the first undisputed world heavyweight champion in 25 years.
Usk added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF titles ahead of a likely second meeting later this year, given an immediate rematch clause was written into the fighters’ contracts.
For now, however, Fury will relax before talking about what happens next.
He said: “I’ll go home, eat some food, drink a few beers, have some family time, walk the dog, go to the tip.
“I will regroup and then me and (promoter) Frank Warren will talk about what’s going to happen in the future. I’ll speak to the wife and kids and see what I want to do.
“If there’s going to be another fight in October, well then Rock’n Roll Sally. Get up!
“I ain’t boxing because I’ve got no money, I’m boxing because I love it. I’m 36 in a few months. I’ve been boxing since I was a child.
“Where does it all end? Do I have a hundred fights and break down and end up in a wheelchair?
“While I’m still loving the game – and I was having fun in there – then I will continue to do it. When I can’t do it anymore, I’ll pack it up.”
Usyk won 115-112 and 114-113 on two scorecards while the third judge saw it 114-113 for Fury, who felt he should have been given the decision – and even stated it was due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I believe I won that fight. I think he won a few of those rounds but I won the majority of them,” Fury said.
“His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. Make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion.
“I’ve had a split decision loss with a little man. Good luck and God bless you.
“I want to thank God. We fought a good fight for the fans. I always say it’s about getting paid and getting laid and we did that.
“I want to thank Oleksandr for the good fight. It was a close fight. I thought I’d done enough, but I’m not a judge. I can’t judge a fight while I’m boxing in it.”
Lennox Lewis, the division’s last undisputed champion, said after the fight that Fury had been boxing as if he had already won.
Fury acknowledged that his team mistakenly believed he was in front, despite taking a count and being saved by the bell in round nine.
“If they’d said to me in the last round that ‘you’re down, go try and finish him’, I would have done – but everyone in the corner believed we were up,” Fury said.
“All I had to do was just keep boxing and doing what I was doing. Maybe keep my defence a little tighter, show a bit more focus and not so much messing around, but I was having fun in there.
“We put on a show for the fans. I’m proud of myself. I was hit and I was hurt and I rallied on back. That’s what the GK does.”
Isaac Lowe also featured on the bill, defeating Hasibullah Ahmadi on points after 10 rounds.
The 30-year-old took victory with the contest being scored 97-92 in his favour.
It was his 25th victory in 30 fights and a fourth consecutive win since defeat to Nick Ball on the undercard of Fury’s victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April 2022.