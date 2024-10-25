Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dave Chisnall was beaten by Michael Smith when they met on the opening night of the PDC’s 2024 Machineseeker European Championship in Dortmund.

Chisnall, who was seeded fourth, exited in round one after being whitewashed 6-0 by Smith on Thursday.

Smith landed successive 104, 148 and 161 checkouts to set up a match against Ritchie Edhouse, who averaged 109.48 for a 6-1 win against 2023 semi-finalist Gian van Veen.

Day one of the £600,000 event saw eight first-round ties take place, as top seed Martin Schindler was beaten 6-3 by Dirk van Duijvenbode.

He will now play Daryl Gurney, a 6-3 winner over Gerwyn Price, while Luke Woodhouse had a 6-1 victory against 2022 champion Ross Smith.

Schindler’s World Cup partner, Gabriel Clemens, lost 6-1 to Michael van Gerwen, who now faces Gary Anderson following his 6-3 defeat of Stephen Bunting.

Elsewhere, Ryan Searle booked his place in the last 16 by averaging more than 101 in a 6-2 victory over Raymond van Barneveld.