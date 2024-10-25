European Championship exit for Dave Chisnall
Chisnall, who was seeded fourth, exited in round one after being whitewashed 6-0 by Smith on Thursday.
Smith landed successive 104, 148 and 161 checkouts to set up a match against Ritchie Edhouse, who averaged 109.48 for a 6-1 win against 2023 semi-finalist Gian van Veen.
Day one of the £600,000 event saw eight first-round ties take place, as top seed Martin Schindler was beaten 6-3 by Dirk van Duijvenbode.
He will now play Daryl Gurney, a 6-3 winner over Gerwyn Price, while Luke Woodhouse had a 6-1 victory against 2022 champion Ross Smith.
Schindler’s World Cup partner, Gabriel Clemens, lost 6-1 to Michael van Gerwen, who now faces Gary Anderson following his 6-3 defeat of Stephen Bunting.
Elsewhere, Ryan Searle booked his place in the last 16 by averaging more than 101 in a 6-2 victory over Raymond van Barneveld.